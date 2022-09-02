Read full article on original website
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Hutchinson Man Drowns Near Brainerd
A Hutchinson man drowned over the Labor Day weekend at North Star Camp while on a school weekend trip. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned on September 5th, At approximately 1:37 p.m., Crow Wing County deputies responded to an emergency call from North Star Camp near Brainerd. The victim, a staff member from a southern MN school, was with a group of students when he reportedly went under the water. Deputies learned upon arrival that a student with the group retrieved the victim. Life-saving measures were administered by Crow Wing County officials and members of the North Memorial Ambulance Services.
Woman Dies in ATV Crash Near Outing, MN
A woman was pronounced dead due to an ATV crash near Outing, MN. According to Cass County Sheriff Department, on Monday, September 5th, at 3:11 p.m. the officials received reports of an off-road vehicle crash on the Emily-Outing “B” Trail in Beulah Township, rural Outing. The scene was...
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
Crow Wing County officials approve some of activists’ demands for election changes
Crow Wing County officials recently gave a group of persistent election deniers some of what they wanted. The county board voted Aug. 23 to hand-count November election results in twice as many precincts as state law requires in a post-election review — four instead of two. The board also voted to produce “cast vote records” — which show how election software reads cast ballots — of the 2020 election and August primary, The post Crow Wing County officials approve some of activists’ demands for election changes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Bena Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Bena woman has been arrested in connection with an arson fire where human remains were discovered. The fire happened around 7 PM on Tuesday at a camping trailer in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive SE near Cass Lake. The camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside it.
Human remains found in camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested
A woman has been arrested after human remains were found in a camper fire in what officials suspect was arson. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a camper on fire on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Minnesota Woman Arrested After Human Remains Were Found In Camper Fire
Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in MN Head-On Crash
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
Sauk Rapids man killed in farming accident
A Sauk Rapids man died from a fall while working on a farm in central Minnesota Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Michael Zirbes died from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital. It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. in a field near the...
Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days
Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Man killed in plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes, Minnesota officials say
A man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, according to law enforcement.
