A Hutchinson man drowned over the Labor Day weekend at North Star Camp while on a school weekend trip. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned on September 5th, At approximately 1:37 p.m., Crow Wing County deputies responded to an emergency call from North Star Camp near Brainerd. The victim, a staff member from a southern MN school, was with a group of students when he reportedly went under the water. Deputies learned upon arrival that a student with the group retrieved the victim. Life-saving measures were administered by Crow Wing County officials and members of the North Memorial Ambulance Services.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO