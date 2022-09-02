ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker’s supplemental budget would set aside $2.9B to be returned to taxpayers

By Ellen Fleming
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Wednesday, Governor Baker filed a $1.6 billion supplemental budget and set aside more than $2.9 billion to be returned to taxpayers under Chapter 62F.

Massachusetts supplemental budget proposal includes tax refunds, MBTA, healthcare, school safety

Chapter 62F caps allowable state tax collections at a level that is tied to annual wage and salary growth. Revenue above said cap is to be returned to taxpayers through a credit. However, some lawmakers are pushing for the money to be returned through checks to taxpayers. It is estimated that a taxpayer who earned $75,000 would receive $250.

The supplemental budget comes on the heels of the Department of Revenue informing Auditor Suzanne Bump that the department believes that roughly $2.94 billion is required to be returned under the 1986 voter approved law. Under the law, the auditor has until September 20th to certify those numbers. However, Bump could certify the amount before the deadline.

“The great thing about this law that was passed in 1986 was that it allows every single entire taxpayer in Massachusetts to get back their money they gave to the state. As opposed to what the legislature was trying to do which is pick some people to get back some money, which we’ve all paid into,” said Paul Craney from Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

Baker’s office said that if that amount is certified by the auditor, the state will still have a surplus of $2.3 billion. The state’s surplus has left the rainy day fund at an all-time high of $6.9 billion.

The legislature will have to take up Baker’s budget bill during informal sessions, where one lawmaker can derail an entire bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

