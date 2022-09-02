Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post .

In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the car after they put the fire out.







The post was shared at around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and read “traffic delays in the area.” There are no other details at this time.

