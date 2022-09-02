Read full article on original website
WAND TV
T/CCI to invest over $20M to make electric compressors, establish EV innovation hub in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur. The announcement follows Illinois’ passage of the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act and the REV Illinois...
WAND TV
Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. She is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms. Due to her positive test, she had to cancel a full schedule of events, including an address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver...
WAND TV
Pritzker announces new ISP Metro East regional headquarters in East St. Louis
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday the location of a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police Metro East Regional Headquarters and the release of capital funding to begin the design process. The regional multi-mission facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) resources. “Today, we...
WAND TV
Few showers Tuesday, then nice weather returns for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - A stretch of nice late summer weather is on the way to Central Illinois. Morning fog will give way to more sunshine later today. While most of us will be dry, a few isolated showers are possible. Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with highs warming into the...
