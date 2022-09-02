ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAND TV

Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. She is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms. Due to her positive test, she had to cancel a full schedule of events, including an address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker announces new ISP Metro East regional headquarters in East St. Louis

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday the location of a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police Metro East Regional Headquarters and the release of capital funding to begin the design process. The regional multi-mission facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) resources. “Today, we...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

