Arrest Reports 09/02/22 to 09/05/22

FERGUSON, BRAXTON MICHAEL 26 M W KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. MATTOX, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 29 M B JASPER, TX 75951. JCSO TR15-1115J3 - 1;TR15-1133J3 - 1;TR15-1134J3 - 1 Rivas, Julius Jaqualyn 17 M B Kirbyville, TX 75956. 9/4/2022 4:00 PM. KPD MAKKV22003;MAKV22004;230130;220132;220131. ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ (SIMPLE ASSAULT) BURGLARY OF VEHICLES (THEFT...
