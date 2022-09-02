Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Destroys Russian Depot Holding S-300 Missiles Used To Bomb Kharkiv
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed a Russian ammunition depot where S-300 missiles used to bomb Kharkiv oblast are being kept. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the Kyiv army's victory during an address at the end of the 194th day of the war on Monday. The Ukrainian army used M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), sometimes referred to as "God's finger" because of its firepower, to destroy the depot. It was not specified where the Russian ammunition depot was located.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
RELATED PEOPLE
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Ukraine Plans 'Systemic Grinding' of Putin's Army to Take Kherson: Official
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said forces are seeking to uncover Russia's "operational logistical supply system and destroy it with artillery."
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot Less Than 50 Miles from Kherson
A Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region was purportedly destroyed amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Facing Troop Morale Crisis, Discipline Issues Over Low Pay: U.K.
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said corruption amongst commanders is a likely factor in troops not receiving bonuses.
Russia's Army Has Already Peaked—U.S. Veteran Training Ukraine's Forces
Mozart Group member Erik told Newsweek the Russians "still have teeth" but face a dire situation, particularly in the south of Ukraine.
Ukraine Recaptures Kherson Village From Russia, Raises Flag Over Hospital
Yuriy Sobolevskyi, first deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council, announced on Telegram Sunday that Vysokopillia was liberated from Russian control.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on Ukraine’s counter-offensive to recapture Kherson in the southern part of the country.
Russia Resorting to Out of Date Missiles as Weapon Stocks Run Low: Ukraine
Ukrainian officials said Russia had recently fired several missiles into its territory.
Map Shows 'Verifiable Progress' in Ukraine Counteroffensive: ISW
The map shows the progress on the Siverskyi Donets River is close to the eastern city of Kharkiv, which fell to the Russians in mid-May.
srnnews.com
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer
( ) -q-23- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “COVID-19 restrictions.”. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Analysts think the group may simply leave production levels unchanged. —————————- VERBATIM: High oil prices were...
srnnews.com
Switzerland to extend $4B credit line to energy company Axpo
( ) -q-27- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “in recent days.”. The Swiss government says it’s agreed to give an urgent credit line of $4.1 billion to power plant operator Axpo Holding. [CutID: <Cuts> SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 27s. Title: SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: in recent days]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Axpo...
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Comments / 0