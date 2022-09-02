Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Related
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Shoots His Shot At Kehlani - In Spanish
NBA YoungBoy apparently has the hots for Kehlani. The Baton Rouge rhymer hopped into the SweetSexySavage singer’s Instagram comments earlier this week to shoot his shot at her. “Cariño,” YB wrote in Spanish under a seductive car photoshoot of Kehlani on her Instagram page, which is an affectionate term...
Ex-NBA center tells Kevin Durant to ‘shut up and dribble’
Kevin Durant has a hater whose name surprisingly doesn’t sound like “Gnarls Barkley.”. Retired former NBA center Scot Pollard appeared this week on “The Celtics Collective Podcast” and bashed Durant for his conduct over the summer. “I heard that he said he wanted to fire the...
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Video Of Russell Westbrook Is Going Viral
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook recently posted a video that is going viral.
Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral
ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
Video: New Kawhi Leonard Practice Footage Revealed
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ready to return strong from his ACL injury
Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback
Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Three things that will determine if these Cavaliers can win a ring in a few years
With four All-Star level players on the roster — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have all made an All-Star team, and soon-to-be sophomore Evan Mobley hasn’t but could be the best of the bunch — the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be good after their trade for Mitchell. They are a playoff team (I think their regular-season range is No.4-7 seed, the East is deep).
Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore rare Air Jordan 14 Lows while throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 NBA Free Agency: Notable Names Still Available Ahead Of Training Camp
NBA training camps are set to start in just a few weeks, yet plenty of former All-Star talents and notable names remain available as free agents.
hotnewhiphop.com
D'Angelo Russell Claps Back At Nick Young's Boxing Challenge
Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell have a highly-publicized history. Of course, Russell once took a video of Young admitting to cheating on Iggy Azalea. This happened while the two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and it led to quite a bit of strife between the two. The video...
hypebeast.com
Jayson Tatum Is Dropping His Own Signature Jordan Brand Shoe in 2023
Following a string of releases of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum‘s PE sneakers including the Air Jordan 37, Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 14, it appears that Jordan Brand is set to drop the guard’s signature shoe in 2023. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, Jordan...
NBC Sports
Jason Peters’ hate for Cowboys is gone: It was “love at first sight” meeting with Jerry Jones
It only took a change of teams for Jason Peters to have a change of heart. Four years after saying he hated the Cowboys because of their arrogance, Peters signed to Dallas’ practice squad. Peters, who spent 12 years in Philadelphia, is returning to his home state to play...
Comments / 0