HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Shoots His Shot At Kehlani - In Spanish

NBA YoungBoy apparently has the hots for Kehlani. The Baton Rouge rhymer hopped into the SweetSexySavage singer’s Instagram comments earlier this week to shoot his shot at her. “Cariño,” YB wrote in Spanish under a seductive car photoshoot of Kehlani on her Instagram page, which is an affectionate term...
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
The Spun

Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral

ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback

Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports

Three things that will determine if these Cavaliers can win a ring in a few years

With four All-Star level players on the roster — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have all made an All-Star team, and soon-to-be sophomore Evan Mobley hasn’t but could be the best of the bunch — the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be good after their trade for Mitchell. They are a playoff team (I think their regular-season range is No.4-7 seed, the East is deep).
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
hotnewhiphop.com

D'Angelo Russell Claps Back At Nick Young's Boxing Challenge

Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell have a highly-publicized history. Of course, Russell once took a video of Young admitting to cheating on Iggy Azalea. This happened while the two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and it led to quite a bit of strife between the two. The video...
hypebeast.com

Jayson Tatum Is Dropping His Own Signature Jordan Brand Shoe in 2023

Following a string of releases of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum‘s PE sneakers including the Air Jordan 37, Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 14, it appears that Jordan Brand is set to drop the guard’s signature shoe in 2023. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, Jordan...
