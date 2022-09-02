ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show. Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.
wvxu.org

A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
spectrumnews1.com

UC student focuses on education, being a business owner

CINCINNATI — It’s hard enough being a full-time college student, but one UC Bearcat is focusing not only on his education but on his business as well. Nick Nguyen is a finance major at the University of Cincinnati and spends a lot of his time crunching numbers for both his business and his classes.
wvxu.org

Could an ancient Nevada landslide help us predict disasters?

A massive landslide propelled rock two miles, flattening an area larger than downtown Cincinnati. The rubble stretches over more than seven square miles. The rock avalanche happened more than five million years ago in Nevada, but geologists at the University of Cincinnati have reconstructed it and it could help them predict future landslides.
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector

Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
