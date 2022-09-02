Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show. Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.
Covington board of education to hold public hearing to consider lowering tax rate by 17 percent
Covington Independent Public Schools is expected to lower its property tax rate. Superintendent Alvin Garrison is recommending a tax rate of 89.5 cents, a reduction of 18.6 cents from last year’s rate of 108.1 cents on real property. The Covington Board of Education will hold a public hearing on...
wvxu.org
A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
Covington Public Works Director Chris Warneford steps down; Keith Bales named new director
Chris Warneford stepped into the interim role as the City of Covington’s Public Works director in fall 2019 fully intending to stay only long enough for the City to find a new director. “My time is limited here,” he insisted then. Three years later, Warneford is finally stepping...
Fox 19
Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Ohio file lawsuit in Hamilton County over abortion rights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Planned Parenthood of the Southwest Ohio Region and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, ACLU, filed a new joint lawsuit Friday in Hamilton County, aiming to restore abortion rights in the state after a heartbeat is detected. The lawsuit was filed at the Hamilton County Court of...
spectrumnews1.com
UC student focuses on education, being a business owner
CINCINNATI — It’s hard enough being a full-time college student, but one UC Bearcat is focusing not only on his education but on his business as well. Nick Nguyen is a finance major at the University of Cincinnati and spends a lot of his time crunching numbers for both his business and his classes.
wvxu.org
Could an ancient Nevada landslide help us predict disasters?
A massive landslide propelled rock two miles, flattening an area larger than downtown Cincinnati. The rubble stretches over more than seven square miles. The rock avalanche happened more than five million years ago in Nevada, but geologists at the University of Cincinnati have reconstructed it and it could help them predict future landslides.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
Hamilton residents call for city's help as intersection continues to flood
Neighbors said every time they get a heavy rainfall the intersection at Madison and Symmes floods. They noted this has been happening for years and need the city's help to solve the problem
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone
Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides. The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable. A new...
Fox 19
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cincinnati driver is under arrest after leading state troopers on a chase on Interstate 75 through three counties at high speeds exceeding 115 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield...
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
Fox 19
Ready for Riverfest? Here are road closures in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to grace the Ohio and Kentucky banks of the Ohio River this Sunday for the annual Labor Day Riverfest celebration, culminating with the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks spectacular as a way to bid adieu to summer, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
Benefit ride planned to raise awareness for Hamilton 7-year-old with rare cancer
Rydder Ames was diagnosed with DMG, or diffuse midline glioma, a rare brain tumor mostly found in children.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
