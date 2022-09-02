ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of shooting, killing father in Lee's Summit

By David Medina
 3 days ago
A man who had a hostile relationship with his father is accused of shooting and killing him Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home.

Michael E. Hamilton, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Robert Hamilton.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lee's Summit police responded to a home in the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive to investigate a death.

According to a probable cause statement, officers entered the home and found Robert Hamilton on the floor of the kitchen.

Police were told that Michael Hamilton had been living with his dad for a couple weeks and that he faced mental health concerns.

Video from a neighbor's Ring camera captured Michael Hamilton leaving the home at around 6:25 p.m. in his truck.

Investigators pinged Michael Hamilton's phone and it showed him traveling to different parts of Kansas and Missouri between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Police were notified that Michael's mother lived in Columbia, Missouri, and he could be headed that way.

Lee's Summit police dispatch put out a "be on the lookout" for Micheal's truck.

On Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cooper County Sheriff's Department pulled Michael over.

Deputies and troopers located two guns on Michael during the stop and he was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed at the home where Robert Hamilton was killed.

Investigators found several notes, including one that said "he was abusive" and another one that said "I didn't want this."

The bullet casings discovered from Robert Hamilton matched a 9 mm handgun recovered in Michael's truck.

