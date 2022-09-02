ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
downthedrive.com

Experiencing Fayetteville As A Bearcat

Football is religion. For most of the country, football is a way of life, something that people eat and breathe daily. Places in the south like Starkville, Gainesville, and Fayetteville look forward to six Saturday’s every year, and this weekend, I found out how truly religious every fan in Arkansas is about their Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman has legendary comment after Arkansas beat Cincinnati

Sam Pittman said prior to Saturday’s game against Cincinnati that, “some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor.”. Well, it seems like he figured out what the Bearcats’ offense was bringing. Arkansas downed Cincinnati 31-24 Saturday evening behind a strong performance from KJ Jefferson. And...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
KHBS

Razorback fans excited for upcoming season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of fans returned to Razorback Stadium on Saturday for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Fans say that they are ready for the season and are prepared to move on past Cincinnati. “We've got the toughest schedule in the country and we start with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
KTLO

University of Arkansas names 4 finalists in search for new chancellor

The University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday four finalists for the top job at the state’s largest university. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the finalists listed in the order of their appearance at public forums scheduled later this month, are:.  Charles F. Robinson, interim chancellor,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Walmart and Sam's Club recycling hubs now accepting pet food packaging

Walmart has partnered with TerraCycle to allow shoppers to divert pet food packaging from local landfills. The recycling hubs at Sam’s Club in Fayetteville and Walmart on Elm Springs Road in Springdale are now accepting pet food packaging, which is not recyclable through local curbside programs. Pet food packaging...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

