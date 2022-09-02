Read full article on original website
Which Team Left on the Schedule is Most Likely to Keep Pittman Up at Night
No. 1 spot not who Razorback fans might expect
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
downthedrive.com
Experiencing Fayetteville As A Bearcat
Football is religion. For most of the country, football is a way of life, something that people eat and breathe daily. Places in the south like Starkville, Gainesville, and Fayetteville look forward to six Saturday’s every year, and this weekend, I found out how truly religious every fan in Arkansas is about their Hogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman has legendary comment after Arkansas beat Cincinnati
Sam Pittman said prior to Saturday’s game against Cincinnati that, “some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor.”. Well, it seems like he figured out what the Bearcats’ offense was bringing. Arkansas downed Cincinnati 31-24 Saturday evening behind a strong performance from KJ Jefferson. And...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
KHBS
Razorback fans excited for upcoming season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of fans returned to Razorback Stadium on Saturday for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Fans say that they are ready for the season and are prepared to move on past Cincinnati. “We've got the toughest schedule in the country and we start with...
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, after ‘party’ remark, asked drink of choice after beating Cincinnati
Once Sam Pittman knew what Cincinnati was bringing to the “party,” the Arkansas coach was asked his beverage of choice after his Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. “I’m not promoting it,” Pittman said, “but I like some ole’ cold beer. I think I’m going to have one. I’m not promoting it now.”
Kait 8
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list. He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
KTLO
University of Arkansas names 4 finalists in search for new chancellor
The University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday four finalists for the top job at the state’s largest university. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the finalists listed in the order of their appearance at public forums scheduled later this month, are:. Charles F. Robinson, interim chancellor,...
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
KHBS
Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday canceled
Downtown Bentonville's First Friday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City announced.
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned businesses disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
Power lines down in Fort Smith after car crash
A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the accident caused downed power lines.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Walmart and Sam’s Club recycling hubs now accepting pet food packaging
Walmart has partnered with TerraCycle to allow shoppers to divert pet food packaging from local landfills. The recycling hubs at Sam’s Club in Fayetteville and Walmart on Elm Springs Road in Springdale are now accepting pet food packaging, which is not recyclable through local curbside programs. Pet food packaging...
Rogers police looking for missing juvenile
The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
KHBS
Benton County keeping an eye on possible flooding with rain in the forecast
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — With storms rolling in and out of Northwest Arkansas from Thursday night into Friday morning, Benton County has been keeping an eye on roads for potential flash flooding. “We've just been keeping an eye on the storm; we’re prepared for any localized flooding that might...
