Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut
Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per league reporter Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off. Peraza, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Keuchel’s fall from grace continues with Rangers’ unsurprising move after back-to-back stinkers
Dallas Keuchel’s 2022 season has been terrible in all aspects of the word. The former Cy Young winner came into the 2022 season looking to avenge his terrible campaign. However, he has somehow performed worse than he did the year prior. After being cut by the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Keuchel found […] The post Dallas Keuchel’s fall from grace continues with Rangers’ unsurprising move after back-to-back stinkers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 player who must step up for the White Sox amid AL Central race with Twins, Guardians
The Chicago White Sox have failed to meet expectations this season. After winning the American League Central last season, they were widely expected to do the same this season. Instead, they haven’t been able to replicate their success from last season, and have instead been one of the most disappointing teams in the entire league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
With major playoff implications on the line, the postseason clinging Minnesota Twins will to rebound from their loss yesterday as they continue a series in the Bronx against the division-leading New York Yankees. Check out our MLB odds series, where our Twins-Yankees prediction and pick will come true. Standing at 68-65 and occupying the second […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Yankees player who must step up amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.
Twins fall to Chicago White Sox 0-13 Saturday
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night.Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.Luis Arraez then dumped a line-drive single into right-center on a 1-1 pitch, ending Cease's bid for Chicago's third no-hitter in as many years. Lucas Giolito tossed one against Pittsburgh in 2020, and Carlos Rodón did it against Cleveland on...
1 Brewers player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Phillies, Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers second half plunge has people wondering if the team will even be able to sneak into the playoffs. After leading the NL Central through July, the Brewers now find themselves on the outside looking in of the postseason picture. However, Milwaukee still has a chance to clinch an NL Wild Card spot. The […] The post 1 Brewers player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Phillies, Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans
The New York Yankees placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the IL due to right wrist inflammation, per Bryan Hoch. The Benintendi injury comes at a bad time, as the Yankees have struggled as of late and their AL East lead is declining rapidly. The Yankees held a lead of over 15 games just a few […] The post Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why latest stretch cements Yankees’ Aaron Judge as AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear as of late. Judge hit his 54th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins, powering the Yankees to another victory to protect their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. He tied the polarizing Alex Rodriguez for most home runs hit by a right-handed Yankee hitter, and he remains on pace to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 HRs in a single season.
Gavin Williams strikes out 10, Akron RubberDucks straighten out Altoona Curve
Starter Gavin Williams struck out 10 and Bryan Lavastida and Jonathan Rodriguez each collected three hits to lead Akron over the Curve on Friday night in Altoona, Pa. The Ducks led 5-1 in the fourth inning before the Curve scored three runs to pull within a run. Julian Escobedo doubled to open the eighth and Jose Tena drove him in with another double to stretch the lead to 6-4 Akron. Tena scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1