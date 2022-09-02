Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Normal police searching for suspected shoplifter
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the photo. Police say the suspect stole a bottle of cologne from Von Maur. If you have any information to help identify this suspect, you can contact Detective Badalamenti at...
KTLO
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. According to the Associated Press, the man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Investigate Shooting In Bar Parking Lot
Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of an east side nightclub. The incident happened around 1am Monday outside Unique’s Bar and Grill in the 12-hundred block of East Cook. A man was shot in the lower leg, but the injury was not life-threatening. There was...
wjbc.com
Garage fire Saturday morning in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire crews were called to a home on the east side Saturday morning for a fire inside of a garage. Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to 15 Prenzler Drive after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home. Authorities say fire was seen coming from the garage....
WAND TV
Tolono man killed in all-terrain vehicle crash
PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Preston S. Taylor, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Illinois. Officials said Taylor...
WAND TV
Police arrest Decatur man for seriously injuring woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was seriously injured from domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. According to police the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. Decatur Police...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
Pana Police make burglary arrest
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins. Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
Champaign road closures for railroad repairs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–To complete repairs at five railroad crossings, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing a few streets. Officials said the following streets will be closed to complete repairs: • Fifth Street just south of Washington Street• Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street• Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street• Bradley […]
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
Decatur man arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Saturday. Officers said a 27-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital around noon with head injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate […]
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
WAND TV
Man accused of beating woman, charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he seriously injured a woman in a domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident.
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
State Police respond to crash on I-57
UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
