Local greenhouse holds fundraiser for kids
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Lutz Greenhouse in Salem is putting together a fall fundraiser.
The fundraiser is to support Northeast Ohio Adoption Services and Akron Children’s Hospital. It’s called “Take a Chance For The Kids Raffle!” starting Saturday.60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
Lutz Greenhouse will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win one of 165 of their decorative items.
You get 11 tickets for $5, and all proceeds will go to NOAS and Akron Children’s.
“We wanna give back to the community. You know, everybody helps us and, we want to help back and that’s what we’ve been doing for years,” said owner Kathie Lutz.
The fundraiser will go on through Oct. 2. The drawing will be on the last day.
