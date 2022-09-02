ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
srnnews.com

Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

( ) -q-23- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “the European Union.”. A new report says Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year. [CutID: <Cuts> RUSSIA-ASIA-ENERGY-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 23s. Title: RUSSIA-ASIA-ENERGY-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: the European Union]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Switzerland to extend $4B credit line to energy company Axpo

( ) -q-27- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “in recent days.”. The Swiss government says it’s agreed to give an urgent credit line of $4.1 billion to power plant operator Axpo Holding. [CutID: <Cuts> SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 27s. Title: SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: in recent days]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Axpo...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

EU races to shield industry as Russia gas halt shakes markets

LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Gas prices surged, shares slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through European economies still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent utilities being crushed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow. ENERGY. * European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
srnnews.com

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line – IAEA

ZURICH (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#European Commission#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nord Stream 1#Russian#German#Eu
srnnews.com

Oil slides as demand fears return after OPEC-led rally

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Tuesday after a two-day rally as concern returned about weaker demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes, trumping support from OPEC+’s first output target cut since 2020. New COVID-19 lockdowns in China have added to worries that high inflation and rate hikes...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan’s stubbornly low interest rates. The yen bottomed at 140.97, the...
MARKETS
srnnews.com

Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world’s largest listings even as markets jitter over record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
srnnews.com

Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut

( ) -q-17- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “rate at 181%.”. The Turkish Statistical Institute says the country’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. [CutID: <Cuts> TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam.mp3. Time: 17s. Title: TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam. Out-cue: rate at 181%]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy