Santa Clarita Radio
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton
An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
Santa Clarita Radio
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Canyon Country. At around 6:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Sierra Highway and Jakes Way, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Fire in Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A Newhall apartment fire was reported Monday, Sept. 5, around 10:36 a.m. in the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue, in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County Fire Department was at the scene on the third floor hauling a hose from a balcony with...
Sheriff arrests man with gun in abandoned WeHo residence
A gun-toting man was arrested Sunday by the COPPS team of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the West Hollywood Station. The suspect was last seen at 11:15 p.m. last night in the neighborhoods north of Santa Monica between La Cienega and San Vicente. The man allegedly...
Santa Clarita Radio
Make Bird’s With Diseases Fly Away With Unipest Pest Control In Santa Clarita
It is a scary thought that your family or children could be in danger of catching one of the 64 different potential diseases pigeons can spread when you come into contact with these birds. That is why Unipest Pest Control, the best Santa Clarita pest control service, is here to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Templin Highway
A brush fire broke out Tuesday north of Castaic due to downed power lines. The brush fire, dubbed the 5 Fire, was first reported around 11 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Templin Highway, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of 11:10...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways
A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
Single-Vehicle Crash Off 14 Freeway Leaves 2 Ejected Victims Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims ejected and injured in a single-vehicle crash off the 14 Freeway were located down an embankment by authorities early Monday morning, Sept. 5, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 12:13 a.m., California Highway Patrol received a call regarding a vehicle that lost...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster mother allegedly abducts infant ahead of DCFS removal
LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate an infant boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother in Lancaster before child welfare workers could take him. “There was an immediate removal order from DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) when the suspect left...
signalscv.com
Man suspected of waving gun at traffic in Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a man reportedly waving around a gun and pointing it at traffic near the intersection of Valle De Oro and Newhall Avenue on Friday, according to first responder radio traffic. The man was described as Hispanic, with tattoos...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
Santa Clarita Radio
FLEX Alert To Affect Santa Clarita As Heat Warning Extended
An excessive heat warning was extended to last through Wednesday in Santa Clarita, while a statewide Flex Alert was issued today for the sixth day straight. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Health Officer extended a heat warning to last until Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley due to high temperatures, and a statewide FLEX Alert was put into effect by the California Independent System Operator for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.
Santa Clarita Radio
Grand Theft Suspect Arrested After Stealing Multiple Laptops
A grand theft suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing several laptops. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with multiple code violations on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash
AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
Fire officials identify lost hiker on Goleta trail, search continues
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are searching for a lost hiker near a Goleta Peak trail Monday morning.
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe Started For Man Who Lost Home, Dog In Route Fire
A GoFundMe was created for the Castaic man who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire. A GoFundMe was created Friday for Chris Burkhead, who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire in Castaic, has raised over $4,000 so far. “When we visited his property for...
Street racing report leads to cars towed, drivers detained in Pomona
Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night. Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said. Video from the scene showed […]
theavtimes.com
Family argument triggers girl, 14, to run away from Lancaster home
LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Santa Clarita Radio
Types Of Wastewater Treatments In Santa Clarita
If you’re looking for information on the different types of wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss the four main types of wastewater treatment: primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, and quaternary treatment. We will also talk about how each type of treatment works and what benefits they offer. So if you’re curious about wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, keep reading!
