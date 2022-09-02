ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton

An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
ACTON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Canyon Country. At around 6:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Sierra Highway and Jakes Way, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Canyon, CA
City
Soledad, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Templin Highway

A brush fire broke out Tuesday north of Castaic due to downed power lines. The brush fire, dubbed the 5 Fire, was first reported around 11 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Templin Highway, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of 11:10...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways

A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster mother allegedly abducts infant ahead of DCFS removal

LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate an infant boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother in Lancaster before child welfare workers could take him. “There was an immediate removal order from DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) when the suspect left...
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of waving gun at traffic in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a man reportedly waving around a gun and pointing it at traffic near the intersection of Valle De Oro and Newhall Avenue on Friday, according to first responder radio traffic. The man was described as Hispanic, with tattoos...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

FLEX Alert To Affect Santa Clarita As Heat Warning Extended

An excessive heat warning was extended to last through Wednesday in Santa Clarita, while a statewide Flex Alert was issued today for the sixth day straight. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Health Officer extended a heat warning to last until Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley due to high temperatures, and a statewide FLEX Alert was put into effect by the California Independent System Operator for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Grand Theft Suspect Arrested After Stealing Multiple Laptops

A grand theft suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing several laptops. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with multiple code violations on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash

AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
AZUSA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

GoFundMe Started For Man Who Lost Home, Dog In Route Fire

A GoFundMe was created for the Castaic man who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire. A GoFundMe was created Friday for Chris Burkhead, who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire in Castaic, has raised over $4,000 so far. “When we visited his property for...
CASTAIC, CA
KTLA

Street racing report leads to cars towed, drivers detained in Pomona

Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night. Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said. Video from the scene showed […]
POMONA, CA
theavtimes.com

Family argument triggers girl, 14, to run away from Lancaster home

LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Types Of Wastewater Treatments In Santa Clarita

If you’re looking for information on the different types of wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss the four main types of wastewater treatment: primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, and quaternary treatment. We will also talk about how each type of treatment works and what benefits they offer. So if you’re curious about wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, keep reading!
SANTA CLARITA, CA

