Marcus Smart Reveals How Jaylen Brown Is Feeling After Being Linked In Trades For Kevin Durant: “He Walks Around With A Smile On His Face."

The offseason of 2022 will be remembered for years because of the infamous trade saga between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Various teams put their offseasons on hold to determine whether they had a chance at trading for the disgruntled superstar. The Boston Celtics were one of the leading teams in those trade talks, offering up Jaylen Brown but being unwilling also to give the Nets Marcus Smart.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp

Lakers fans, are you comfortable with another season with Russell Westbrook in Forum blue and gold?. It looks more and more like the Lakers have grown comfortable (to use Dan Woike’s word from the LA Times) with the idea of at least starting the season with him. After spending the summer looking for a trade that moved Westbrook out of town (they haven’t stopped but a deal appears unlikely in the short term), the Lakers are readying to move into training camp with Westbrook in a key role. The latest reports along those lines come from Marc Stein, who reports Westbrook will attend LeBron James‘ traditional pre-season minicamp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HBCU Gameday

NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Daily Mail

Steph Curry hints at playing for Charlotte Hornets as he admits they're the team he would play for if he left Golden State... but star reiterates desire to end career at NBA champions

Golden State Warriors All-Star and NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry indicated that at some point during his career he would be open to playing for the Charlotte Hornets, though he completely intends to retire a Warrior. Curry made the comments during his acceptance speech, while appearing in Charlotte to accept...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TMZ.com

Kevin Durant Scoffs At NBA 2K23 Rating, 'I'm Not A 99?'

Kevin Durant is demanding answers over his NBA 2K23 rating ... saying there's NO WAY he's a 96 overall in the game, and claiming he should be a 99. KD voiced his displeasure to Ronnie Singh from 2K on Twitter ... saying, "Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable."
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Leon Rose, Danny Ainge “never spoke directly” about Mitchell trade

The deal is done: Donovan Mitchell is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the postmortem on why Mitchell is not a New York Knick continues. Part of the reason the deal never got done may have been it never rose to the level where the two team presidents ever spoke about it, reports Gary Washburne of the Boston Globe. Instead, Knicks president Leon Rose had a consultant to the team, former Timberwolves GM Gersson Rosas, serve as the primary negotiator. That’s because Rosas has a strong relationship with Jazz GM Justin Zanik, so Jazz president Danny Ainge let Zanik take the lead for Utah.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
NBA
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football

You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports

Three things that will determine if these Cavaliers can win a ring in a few years

With four All-Star level players on the roster — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have all made an All-Star team, and soon-to-be sophomore Evan Mobley hasn’t but could be the best of the bunch — the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be good after their trade for Mitchell. They are a playoff team (I think their regular-season range is No.4-7 seed, the East is deep).
CLEVELAND, OH
BlueDevilCountry

How to get Duke students to stay past halftime

Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
DURHAM, NC

