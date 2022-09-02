Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Marcus Smart Reveals How Jaylen Brown Is Feeling After Being Linked In Trades For Kevin Durant: “He Walks Around With A Smile On His Face."
The offseason of 2022 will be remembered for years because of the infamous trade saga between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Various teams put their offseasons on hold to determine whether they had a chance at trading for the disgruntled superstar. The Boston Celtics were one of the leading teams in those trade talks, offering up Jaylen Brown but being unwilling also to give the Nets Marcus Smart.
This Video Of Russell Westbrook Is Going Viral
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook recently posted a video that is going viral.
Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp
Lakers fans, are you comfortable with another season with Russell Westbrook in Forum blue and gold?. It looks more and more like the Lakers have grown comfortable (to use Dan Woike’s word from the LA Times) with the idea of at least starting the season with him. After spending the summer looking for a trade that moved Westbrook out of town (they haven’t stopped but a deal appears unlikely in the short term), the Lakers are readying to move into training camp with Westbrook in a key role. The latest reports along those lines come from Marc Stein, who reports Westbrook will attend LeBron James‘ traditional pre-season minicamp.
NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Steph Curry hints at playing for Charlotte Hornets as he admits they're the team he would play for if he left Golden State... but star reiterates desire to end career at NBA champions
Golden State Warriors All-Star and NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry indicated that at some point during his career he would be open to playing for the Charlotte Hornets, though he completely intends to retire a Warrior. Curry made the comments during his acceptance speech, while appearing in Charlotte to accept...
Kevin Durant Scoffs At NBA 2K23 Rating, 'I'm Not A 99?'
Kevin Durant is demanding answers over his NBA 2K23 rating ... saying there's NO WAY he's a 96 overall in the game, and claiming he should be a 99. KD voiced his displeasure to Ronnie Singh from 2K on Twitter ... saying, "Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable."
Report: Leon Rose, Danny Ainge “never spoke directly” about Mitchell trade
The deal is done: Donovan Mitchell is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the postmortem on why Mitchell is not a New York Knick continues. Part of the reason the deal never got done may have been it never rose to the level where the two team presidents ever spoke about it, reports Gary Washburne of the Boston Globe. Instead, Knicks president Leon Rose had a consultant to the team, former Timberwolves GM Gersson Rosas, serve as the primary negotiator. That’s because Rosas has a strong relationship with Jazz GM Justin Zanik, so Jazz president Danny Ainge let Zanik take the lead for Utah.
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
Tim Hardaway Sr. Insists Miami Heat Guard Kyle Lowry Is Not Fat: "He Wears These Football Pads Under Him To Make Him Look Like He’s Bigger."
Last season when the Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in free agency, many thought that the Heat finally became a formidable contender in the NBA. Given their playmaking woes, Lowry seemed like the perfect fit for the team. After many teams failed to land the veteran on the 2021 deadline...
NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC A&T couldn't stop NC Central QB Davius Richard in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The post NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
ESPN poll names top NBA player today and 5 years from now … and it’s not Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry has just won the 2021-22 NBA title and Finals MVP while Luka Doncic has been largely considered the future face of the NBA, but despite that, coaches, scouts and execs don’t think the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is the best player in the league today and that the Dallas Mavericks guard will be the best five years from now.
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
Recapping Friday night’s high school football action around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nationally ranked South Pointe hosted Mallard Creek, South Meck takes on East Meck, and Providence Day battles Charlotte Catholic in this week’s high school football slate.
Three things that will determine if these Cavaliers can win a ring in a few years
With four All-Star level players on the roster — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have all made an All-Star team, and soon-to-be sophomore Evan Mobley hasn’t but could be the best of the bunch — the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be good after their trade for Mitchell. They are a playoff team (I think their regular-season range is No.4-7 seed, the East is deep).
How to get Duke students to stay past halftime
Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
