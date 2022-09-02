Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back
( ) -q-23- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “the European Union.”. A new report says Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year. [CutID: <Cuts> RUSSIA-ASIA-ENERGY-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 23s. Title: RUSSIA-ASIA-ENERGY-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: the European Union]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy...
Switzerland to extend $4B credit line to energy company Axpo
( ) -q-27- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “in recent days.”. The Swiss government says it’s agreed to give an urgent credit line of $4.1 billion to power plant operator Axpo Holding. [CutID: <Cuts> SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 27s. Title: SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: in recent days]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Axpo...
EU races to shield industry as Russia gas halt shakes markets
LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Gas prices surged, shares slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through European economies still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent utilities being crushed...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow. ENERGY. * European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on...
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line – IAEA
ZURICH (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on...
Oil slides as demand fears return after OPEC-led rally
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Tuesday after a two-day rally as concern returned about weaker demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes, trumping support from OPEC+’s first output target cut since 2020. New COVID-19 lockdowns in China have added to worries that high inflation and rate hikes...
Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan’s stubbornly low interest rates. The yen bottomed at 140.97, the...
Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world’s largest listings even as markets jitter over record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering...
