Marc Woodley
3d ago
nah the businesses are required to still pay the special assessment taxes on top of people paying to park. makes perfect sense
WCAX
Housing project under construction in Morristown stirs controversy
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A housing project in Morristown that will add more than 100 units to the town is stirring controversy. City officials and the developer say they’re working to make sure the project is successful while easing residents’ fears. Construction is now underway at the site...
WCAX
Sweetwaters on Church Street in Burlington closes its doors for good on Labor Day
Bradford, Vermont plans a celebration for the opening of a new dog park at the end of September. The Bradford Department of Parks and Recreation will host the grand opening of a dog park at the end of September. Updated: 17 hours ago. Folk music filled the air at the...
informnny.com
Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
Man, 32, shot to death in City Hall Park
It was the third homicide in Burlington this year, and the 23rd shooting incident.
mychamplainvalley.com
2022 a record-setting year for Champlain Valley Fair
Essex Junction, VT — The “Ten Best Days of Summer” wrapped up Sunday at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex, and despite some gray skies the last few days, Marketing Director Jeff Bartley said the 2022 Champlain Valley Fair may have set records for attendance. Bartley says...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
newyorkalmanack.com
Revolutionary Veterans In Clinton County
The Clinton County Historical Association and the Saranac Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host “Patriot Founders of Clinton County,” a program with Desmond Meacham set for Tuesday, September 6th, at the House of Prayer in Plattsburgh. Nearly 150 veterans of the Revolutionary War...
WCAX
Burlington’s Sweetwaters restaurant closing its doors after 41 years
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Labor Day is closing day for an institution on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace. Sweetwaters restaurant will shut its doors after dinner service Monday night, closing down after 41 years. Known for its expansive menu and even more expansive outdoor seating space, almost every seat...
WCAX
Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 73 mph on Route 105 in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 24-year-old man from Enosburg was cited following an incident in Sheldon yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Route 105 at around 6:45 p.m. The speed limit is 40 miles-per-hour, and traffic was heavy during this time of day. Police say they confirmed via...
adirondackalmanack.com
North Country Community College launches Fall 2022 semester
SARANAC LAKE – North Country Community College welcomed new and returning students back to its campuses on Monday, August 29 with new program offerings, a combination of in-person, hybrid and online classes, full residence halls and athletic teams, and a series of upcoming capital projects planned on its campuses.
WCAX
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City Monday. Barre City Police say officers responded to the gunshots on Brook Street around 4:30 a.m. Police say they found several apparent bullet holes in a parked truck and a nearby home. Shell casing from multiple firearms were also located on the scene.
WCAX
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year
The latest from the WCAX weekend weather team. The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts...
pallspera.com
484 Edson Hill Road Stowe, VT
This 8 Bedroom 8 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on September 4th 2022 with a list price $14,900,000. Welcome to Eden, one of Stowe’s finest residences perfectly positioned on 23± lush acres that feature beautifully landscaped gardens, twin spring-fed ponds, a tennis court, a sparkling heated pool, and two hot tubs. Explore sledding hills, extensive cross country, snowshoe, and hiking trails outside your front door. This grand estate is awe-inspiring, boasting an impressive 11,400± SF of living space, including eight bedrooms and eight stylish baths. The main floor is the heart of the estate and where you’ll find the expansive great room with stone fireplace, gourmet chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room, large family room, four of the eight bedrooms, and a sunroom with fireplace for the cool Vermont evenings. The estate’s upper level hosts the expansive primary suite with a balcony, large walk-in closet, sumptuous bath, and sitting room. Also found on this level is the office with an ensuite bath. A separate wing of the estate hosts an additional suite with two bedrooms, a bath, a kitchen, and a sitting room. The lower level offers a well-equipped gym, spa, sauna, steam shower, family game room, and large stone fireplace. Every detail of the residence has been superbly designed and constructed to feature elegant finishes and fixtures throughout, including an extensive renovation in ’08. This magnificent estate promises a beautiful lifestyle to anyone who calls it home and is sure to attract the attention of those who seek peace, privacy, and tranquility.
WCAX
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
NECN
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT
Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼
The state’s largest waste management company already bought Grow Compost’s business operations and collection service, but will look for a new property where it can compost. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼.
WCAX
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say they are investigating after a body was found in Plattsburgh Town. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was found dead in a field near Route 9 Sunday morning. Investigators say foul play is not suspected. The man’s name is not being released...
Comments / 2