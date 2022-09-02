This 8 Bedroom 8 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on September 4th 2022 with a list price $14,900,000. Welcome to Eden, one of Stowe’s finest residences perfectly positioned on 23± lush acres that feature beautifully landscaped gardens, twin spring-fed ponds, a tennis court, a sparkling heated pool, and two hot tubs. Explore sledding hills, extensive cross country, snowshoe, and hiking trails outside your front door. This grand estate is awe-inspiring, boasting an impressive 11,400± SF of living space, including eight bedrooms and eight stylish baths. The main floor is the heart of the estate and where you’ll find the expansive great room with stone fireplace, gourmet chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room, large family room, four of the eight bedrooms, and a sunroom with fireplace for the cool Vermont evenings. The estate’s upper level hosts the expansive primary suite with a balcony, large walk-in closet, sumptuous bath, and sitting room. Also found on this level is the office with an ensuite bath. A separate wing of the estate hosts an additional suite with two bedrooms, a bath, a kitchen, and a sitting room. The lower level offers a well-equipped gym, spa, sauna, steam shower, family game room, and large stone fireplace. Every detail of the residence has been superbly designed and constructed to feature elegant finishes and fixtures throughout, including an extensive renovation in ’08. This magnificent estate promises a beautiful lifestyle to anyone who calls it home and is sure to attract the attention of those who seek peace, privacy, and tranquility.

STOWE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO