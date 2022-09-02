ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

“DeGrom is so strong that when he pitches not even his team hits,” Segura wrote, which was translated by MLB insider Hector Gomez. The Mets have notoriously struggled to give deGrom run support over the years. In six starts in 2022, the Mets’ offense is averaging just 2.3 runs per game when deGrom is on the mound. However, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in games he has started this season.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Brandon Belt
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas

First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Vets#Knbr
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 447 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .208 batting average with a .678...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants restructure Leonard Williams’ contract

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said last week that the Giants would have to make some moves to create salary cap space for the coming season and releasing linebacker Blake Martinez wasn’t enough to get them where they needed to be. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7

Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Junis includes former Giants star in dream starting rotation

Every MLB players has their favorite players who would be part of any dream lineup, or in Jakob Junis' case, dream rotation. The Giants pitcher was asked to pick his all-time starting rotation by NBC Sports Bay Area's Therese Viñal, and the 29-year-old Junis has a combination of players from the the last four decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy