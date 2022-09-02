Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Related
3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Harrison Bader’s reported timeline leaves limited chance to justify Yankees’ trade
When the New York Yankees traded for Harrison Bader, their intention was to deploy him in October and revolutionize their defensive alignment. Anything he was able to contribute during the regular season would be a bonus (further calling into question the team’s decision not to replace Jordan Montgomery). As...
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom
“DeGrom is so strong that when he pitches not even his team hits,” Segura wrote, which was translated by MLB insider Hector Gomez. The Mets have notoriously struggled to give deGrom run support over the years. In six starts in 2022, the Mets’ offense is averaging just 2.3 runs per game when deGrom is on the mound. However, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in games he has started this season.
NBC Sports
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas
First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 447 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .208 batting average with a .678...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants restructure Leonard Williams’ contract
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said last week that the Giants would have to make some moves to create salary cap space for the coming season and releasing linebacker Blake Martinez wasn’t enough to get them where they needed to be. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team...
NBC Sports
King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7
Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Why Junis picks Bonds as player he'd most like to strike out
During Barry Bonds’ prime, there wasn’t an MLB ace who didn’t want to strike him out. And even though the Giants legend has long hung up his cleats, it turns out there’s still a pitcher who would like to make Bonds grab some pine. NBC Sports...
NBC Sports
Junis includes former Giants star in dream starting rotation
Every MLB players has their favorite players who would be part of any dream lineup, or in Jakob Junis' case, dream rotation. The Giants pitcher was asked to pick his all-time starting rotation by NBC Sports Bay Area's Therese Viñal, and the 29-year-old Junis has a combination of players from the the last four decades.
Comments / 2