Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
This three-story animal welcomes you when you fly into Sacramento
(KTXL) — Passengers that fly to Sacramento and arrive at Terminal B will surely spot the 56-foot-long, bright red animal that hangs over the atrium where the airport baggage claim is located. “Leap,” the name of the three-story rabbit-shaped work of art, was created by Lawrence Argent and was introduced at the Sacramento International Airport […]
KCRA.com
SMUD restores power for 16,000 in Sacramento; Outage also reported in Vacaville
Utility crews have restored power for thousands of customers after outages were reported in Sacramento and Vacaville on Monday afternoon. More than 16,000 customers were without power in the Arden area of Sacramento, as of just before 3 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map. By 3:50 p.m., power had been restored.
KCRA.com
Land Park neighbors fear rising crime, plea to Sacramento city officials for change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Open drug use has worsened in the Broadway area of Land Park recently, according to neighbors who say they are upset about a lack of action to combat lawlessness. But neighbors in that area are voicing their concern about the rising crime happening along Broadway. “It...
Vegetation fire burns right next to Antelope Greens Golf Course
ANTELOPE – Crews are battling a vegetation fire that is burning right next to the Antelope Greens Golf Course. The fire was first reported just before noon on Monday. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene battling flames.No injuries have been reported, firefighters say. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said. The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator. The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
KMPH.com
Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe
FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
Vacaville loses power during the hottest part of the day
VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
Downtown Napa home with underground winery for sale
Make your own wine at home for $2.5 million.
10 Labor Day weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this Labor Day weekend in Northern California, including a Brazilian carnival, car shows, and various cultural festivals!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures ranging from 104 to 108 degrees with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your Labor Day weekend!
KCRA.com
Many Apple Hill orchards are nearly apple-less after three years of hardship
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Apple Hill, a stretch of lush land between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, known for Christmas tree farms, wineries and apple orchards, is nearly depleted of apples, as most crops were devastated by late-season frost earlier this year. The frost is just the latest in a stretch...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Roseville, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you finally have time to go on a long-awaited food-filled vacation to Roseville, California?. Then, gather your travel buddies and check out this list of the best restaurants in Roseville that I prepared just for you. I narrowed down all your fantastic options, perfect for all budgets, diets, and...
KCRA.com
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
