Folsom, CA

viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California

Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

This three-story animal welcomes you when you fly into Sacramento

(KTXL) — Passengers that fly to Sacramento and arrive at Terminal B will surely spot the 56-foot-long, bright red animal that hangs over the atrium where the airport baggage claim is located. “Leap,” the name of the three-story rabbit-shaped work of art, was created by Lawrence Argent and was introduced at the Sacramento International Airport […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said.  The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator.  The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe

FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville loses power during the hottest part of the day

VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 Labor Day weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 3-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this Labor Day weekend in Northern California, including a Brazilian carnival, car shows, and various cultural festivals!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures ranging from 104 to 108 degrees with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your Labor Day weekend!
SACRAMENTO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Roseville, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Do you finally have time to go on a long-awaited food-filled vacation to Roseville, California?. Then, gather your travel buddies and check out this list of the best restaurants in Roseville that I prepared just for you. I narrowed down all your fantastic options, perfect for all budgets, diets, and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
