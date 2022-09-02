Futuristic virtual reality experience opens in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR, a company responsible for opening 25 virtually reality locations around the United States, Canada, Asia and Europe, has recently announced the opening of its newest VR hub in Denver.

"Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group VirtualReality gameplay and competitive socializing to the next level," a news release said.

The Denver Sandbox VR, to be located at the Park Meadow Mall, will include five gaming rooms, where groups of six at a time can explore virtual worlds together and play games.

Upon arrival, guests will receive a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. These will help them physically and visually interact with the virtual world of their choosing. So far, the company has announced six VR storylines that players can immerse themselves in, including a zombie apocalypse, gladiator battles, a supernatural encounter, an underwater adventure, a battle against androids, and a Star Trek-themed mission.

"Players experience heart-pounding, exhilarating, and unforgettably immersive gameplay when they fend off zombie hordes, enter a world of swashbuckling adventure, soar into the clouds in a space elevator or compete against one another in a futuristic combat arena – the true future of immersive entertainment," the release said.

The location will officially open to the public on September 9. For more information, visit the Sandbox VR website here.