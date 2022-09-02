Four-hour standoff in Glenmont ends with arrest; neighbors evacuated

A Glenmont man was taken into custody by Holmes County Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals and village police after a four-hour standoff Friday morning, according to a report from Holmes County Sheriff Tim Zimmerly.

A 55-year-old man showed a firearm and threatened to take his own life after deputies and members of the marshals fugitive task force tried to serve a felony warrant around 9:25 a.m. at a Depot Street residence, according to Zimmerly's news release.

Neighboring residences were evacuated before negotiations led to a peaceful surrender, Zimmerly said. All residents returned home after the suspect was taken to Pomerene Hospital for assessment by the Richland Township EMS.

The investigation continues, according to the release.

Assisting at the scene were the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Coshocton County Deputies, Glenmont Police and Richland Township EMS.