Cancer

survivornet.com

Oscar-Winning Star Jeff Bridges, 72, Enjoys Beach Life In Rare Public Sighting After Beating Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, 72, pictured enjoying beach in Santa Barbara, California, his hometown. Bridges is a cancer survivor, beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy. There are 100 different types of blood cancers that affect nearly 200,000 Americans every year. Hodgkin Lymphoma...
Jane Fonda
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
Us Weekly

Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death

Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
survivornet.com

Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon

To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
survivornet.com

Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
survivornet.com

Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer

A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CBS News

CBS News

