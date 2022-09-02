Read full article on original website
What is non-Hodgkin lymphoma? Is it curable? What to know after Jane Fonda's diagnosis
Jane Fonda on Friday shared that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But what is the condition? Is it curable?
survivornet.com
Oscar-Winning Star Jeff Bridges, 72, Enjoys Beach Life In Rare Public Sighting After Beating Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, 72, pictured enjoying beach in Santa Barbara, California, his hometown. Bridges is a cancer survivor, beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy. There are 100 different types of blood cancers that affect nearly 200,000 Americans every year. Hodgkin Lymphoma...
Jane Fonda Is Diagnosed With Cancer and Reveals Prognosis and Treatment in Message to Fans
Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer and is already undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The 84-year-old silver screen icon shared the news in a Friday, September 2, Instagram message to her followers. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve...
TODAY.com
Jane Fonda reveals she is battling cancer
Actor Jane Fonda shared she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has started chemotherapy treatments.Sept. 3, 2022.
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
People
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death
Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
survivornet.com
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
survivornet.com
Man, 27, Notices A ‘Skin Tag’ That Started Bleeding Down His Leg While He Was Getting Dressed: It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
A man from England is sharing his skin cancer story after getting diagnosed with melanoma twice. Andy Mount learned of his diagnosis after finding a bleeding skin tag on the back of his leg. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in the same cells that give your...
survivornet.com
Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer
A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CBS News
