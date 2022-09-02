ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How to watch South Carolina football vs. Georgia State on live stream plus game time

By Asha Lewis, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yBYT_0hg5sDNB00

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Georgia State Panthers Saturday Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Gamecocks are favored to win according to our analysis.

Here's how you can watch:

How to watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game on TV

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV network: SEC Network+ or ESPN +. The game is not on a traditional TV channel.

Stream online: Watch ESPN

How to listen live to the South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game

Online radio broadcast: GameCocks Online and TuneIn Premium

Asha Lewis is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @ashalewis_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win

The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#South Carolina Football#Live Stream#American Football#Espn#The Usa Today Network
247Sports

Notes and Quotes from Georgia State's Loss to South Carolina

In an effort to empty the notebook this week, here's some facts, milestones and quotes from Georgia State's 35-14 loss to South Carolina:. - Georgia State falls to 1-1 all-time in season openers on the road, 5-8 in all openers. - First play of 2022: Jamyest Williams rush for 6...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer shares latest on South Carolina's injury situation entering Week 2

Shane Beamer spoke to media members on Sunday evening. He discussed the injury situation after South Carolina’s Week 1 win over Georgia State. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore left Saturday’s game. Beamer said Moore could have returned on Saturday but is questionable for Week 2 against Arkansas. Moore’s injury may be worse than initially thought.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: Gamecocks fans welcome back football and celebrate National Tailgating Day

Saturday was National Tailgating Day, and as always, Columbia was the site of one of the nation’s best tailgating celebrations. Hours before the University of South Carolina kicked off its first football game of the season, tens of thousands of people filled the State Fairgrounds, Gamecock Village, the Fraternity Lot, the Cockaboose Railroad and countless other spots near Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

NASCAR driver salutes fallen officer, Monetta firefighter

DARLINGTON, S.C. - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter. At Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, his car, number 34, was dedicated to Drew Barr. The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window. Barr lost his life April 24...
MONETTA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC
10NEWS

Loose emu captured in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy