How to watch South Carolina football vs. Georgia State on live stream plus game time
The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Georgia State Panthers Saturday Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Gamecocks are favored to win according to our analysis.
Here's how you can watch:
How to watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game on TV
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV network: SEC Network+ or ESPN +. The game is not on a traditional TV channel.
Stream online: Watch ESPN
How to listen live to the South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game
Online radio broadcast: GameCocks Online and TuneIn Premium
Asha Lewis is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @ashalewis_
Comments / 0