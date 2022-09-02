How to watch South Carolina football vs. Georgia State on live stream plus game time

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Georgia State Panthers Saturday Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Gamecocks are favored to win according to our analysis.

Here's how you can watch:

How to watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game on TV

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV network: SEC Network+ or ESPN +. The game is not on a traditional TV channel.

Stream online: Watch ESPN

How to listen live to the South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game

Online radio broadcast: GameCocks Online and TuneIn Premium

Asha Lewis is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @ashalewis_