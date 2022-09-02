ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

Shallotte brewery to close this weekend after four years in the Brunswick beer scene

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wXgE_0hg5s9vW00

One of Brunswick County's only breweries will close its doors for good this Sunday.

Red Hare Brewing Company in Shallotte announced in a social media post-Friday this would be its final weekend in business.

"Over the past four years, our Red Hare Team has had the pleasure of becoming a part of the wonderful Shallotte community," the brewery shared on its Facebook Page. "We cannot express how thankful we are for your support & the relationships we have made throughout the years."

The brewery's taproom, 4802 Main St., has been part of the Brunswick County beer scene since 2017 when it became the second brewery to open in the county. Red Hare Brewing originated in Marietta, Georgia, and the company plans to focus its energy back on its Georgia location.

Red Hare opens:Georgia-based brewery expanding to Shallotte

Brewery projects in the works:Brunswick County’s brewery scene is getting ready to explode. Here’s what we know.

The Shallotte facility opened to produce a new line of sour, wild-fermented, and barrel-aged beers as well as to continue growing distribution of its flagship lineup of suds.

Red Hare's closing leaves Brunswick County with two breweries currently operating: Makai Brewing Company in Ocean Isle and Lonerider in Oak Island.

However, Brunswick County's brewing scene is preparing to take off, the StarNews reported in August. At least seven new projects are in the works in Leland, Southport, Bald Head Island, and Oak Island.

Contact reporter Sydney Hoover at shoover@gannett.com or on Twitter @sydneymhoover.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

New & Notable Chefs Head East to Wilmington, NC

Several new and notable chefs are coming to Wilmington, N.C., which comes as no surprise given the city was ranked one of Yelp’s 2022 Foodie Cities in a nationwide analysis of small cities with must-visit food scenes. These restaurants are sure to attract interest from across the country, and foodies should plan to take a trip east to explore all the new noshes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southern portion of Brunswick County continues to see rapid growth

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The southern portion of Brunswick County is continuing to see rapid residential and commercial development in the area. According to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Oak-Island, and Shallotte have all seen a significant number of people moving to the area, and businesses are following suit.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bald Head Island, NC
City
Southport, NC
City
Shallotte, NC
City
Marietta, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Oak Island, NC
State
Georgia State
Brunswick County, NC
Government
Shallotte, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
WBTW News13

Beach rules change Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s summer restrictions in place regarding dogs and tents on the beach will be lifted Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, dogs will be allowed on the beach at any time of the day, according to the city’s rules. All dogs must remain on a leash no longer than seven feet. Dog […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Local Life#Ne Brunswick Town#Food Drink Info#Gannett#Food Drink#Red Hare Brewing Company#Red Hare Team#Shallotte Brewery#Makai Brewing Company#Starnews
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington. More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Bursting with flavor at Heirloom Bistro

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re feeling classy and cultured, our next Beach Bites stop will be a perfect fit for you. It’s a bistro that wants to make big noise in the Myrtle Beach food scene. “Great food, great atmosphere, and great service.” Simply put by Shaun Baxter, the owner and head chef […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
WHITEVILLE, NC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
Star News

Star News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy