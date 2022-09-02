What channel is the UC Bearcats football game? What to know about the UC vs Arkansas game

The No. 23-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats football team travels to Fayetteville to play No. 19-ranked Arkansas in one of a handful of matchups between top 25-teams during Week 1 of the college football season.

The Bearcats haven't named a replacement to one of the program's greatest players, quarterback Desmond Ridder. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the spring, but whoever will start for UC will do so against an up-and-coming SEC team in the Razorbacks.

Cincinnati enters the matchup after two of the best seasons in program history, and one that ended in the College Football Playoffs in 2021. Cincinnati became the first school to advance to the playoffs from outside a Power 5 conference.

Here's how to watch the Bearcats play Arkansas:

What time does Cincinnati Bearcats football play Arkansas?

Time: 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

How can I watch the UC football team play Arkansas?

The Bearcats play on ESPN.

How can I watch the UC Football-Arkansas game without cable? Is UC vs. Arkansas streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN networks such as ESPN+, HULU Live and YouTube TV. SEC Network will broadcast its "SEC Nation" college football pregame show in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to noon.

Who is announcing the Cincinnati-Arkansas

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Rod Gilmore (analyst)

Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

What radio station is the UC football vs, Arkansas game on?

UC radio network call on WEBN-FM (102.7), Sirius 158, XM 202 and Sirius App 965.

Dan Hoard (play-by-play)

Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst)

Mo Egger (host/engineer)

What is the Arkansas-Cincinnati point spread?

Arkansas was a 5.5-point favorite 24 hours before kickoff.

Has UC football ever played Arkansas?

Saturday is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.