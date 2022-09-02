Saturday was National Tailgating Day, and as always, Columbia was the site of one of the nation’s best tailgating celebrations. Hours before the University of South Carolina kicked off its first football game of the season, tens of thousands of people filled the State Fairgrounds, Gamecock Village, the Fraternity Lot, the Cockaboose Railroad and countless other spots near Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO