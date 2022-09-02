ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer shares latest on South Carolina's injury situation entering Week 2

Shane Beamer spoke to media members on Sunday evening. He discussed the injury situation after South Carolina’s Week 1 win over Georgia State. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore left Saturday’s game. Beamer said Moore could have returned on Saturday but is questionable for Week 2 against Arkansas. Moore’s injury may be worse than initially thought.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Notes and Quotes from Georgia State's Loss to South Carolina

In an effort to empty the notebook this week, here's some facts, milestones and quotes from Georgia State's 35-14 loss to South Carolina:. - Georgia State falls to 1-1 all-time in season openers on the road, 5-8 in all openers. - First play of 2022: Jamyest Williams rush for 6...
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols

The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina unveils uniforms for Week 1 bout against Georgia State

South Carolina has revealed its uniform combination for its season opener against Georgia State on Saturday. The Gamecocks will wear the classic Garnet and Black with matte black helmets and garnet jerseys and pants. It’s hard not to love this look for South Carolina, especially when thinking how it will...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
thetigercu.com

No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win

The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina assistant Pete Lembo receives high praise for Gamecocks' performance in Week 1 win

Special teams coaches don’t usually get a lot of attention, but Pete Lembo and his South Carolina unit is getting some high praise after the Gamecocks’ season-opening win. Lembo’s unit blocked 2 punts that turned into South Carolina touchdowns. Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger averaged 49.1 yards per punt, including 3 of 50 yards or more with a long of 79. Kicker Mitch Jerter hit field goals of 51 and 53 yards in a 35-14 win for Shane Beamer’s squad.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#College Football#South Carolina Gamecocks#American Football#Williams Brice Stadium#Duke#Mayo Bowl#Heisman#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Fbs
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: Gamecocks fans welcome back football and celebrate National Tailgating Day

Saturday was National Tailgating Day, and as always, Columbia was the site of one of the nation’s best tailgating celebrations. Hours before the University of South Carolina kicked off its first football game of the season, tens of thousands of people filled the State Fairgrounds, Gamecock Village, the Fraternity Lot, the Cockaboose Railroad and countless other spots near Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Aiken Standard

New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School

A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UofSC introduces ‘Gamecock Plus’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday the University of South Carolina’s Athletics Department ‘Gamecocks Plus’. The service is free for current Gamecock Club Members. If you are not already a Gamecock Club Member, you can join for $100 dollars a year to get access. It includes exclusive...
COLUMBIA, SC
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy