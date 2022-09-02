Let’s get together on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be James E. (“Jim”) Markel, former Marine Corps F-8 pilot (Captain, USMC), holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals for service flying the F-8 over the Republic of Vietnam in 1965-66. Jim will talk about his time in the cockpit of the Crusader. Jim joined the Marine Corps in order to meet his draft obligation, but ended up in flight school: as he says, “From PFC in a Howitzer Battery to Captain in a Fighter Squadron in five years”. After his service, he remained active in the aircraft industry and civil aviation. He is an experienced aviator with over 9,000 hours logged as pilot-in-command who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate with 10 Type Ratings in Transport Category jets ranging from Learjet to Boeing 747.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO