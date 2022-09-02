ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo

Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Society
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 6, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Heatwave, Tidepools, Treasury Report

I hope you all enjoy the Labor Day holiday this weekend, and please remember to take necessary precautions during the heatwave. Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the high 90s to low 100 degrees through Monday, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions

The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Retired Marine aviator to speak at Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Let’s get together on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be James E. (“Jim”) Markel, former Marine Corps F-8 pilot (Captain, USMC), holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals for service flying the F-8 over the Republic of Vietnam in 1965-66. Jim will talk about his time in the cockpit of the Crusader. Jim joined the Marine Corps in order to meet his draft obligation, but ended up in flight school: as he says, “From PFC in a Howitzer Battery to Captain in a Fighter Squadron in five years”. After his service, he remained active in the aircraft industry and civil aviation. He is an experienced aviator with over 9,000 hours logged as pilot-in-command who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate with 10 Type Ratings in Transport Category jets ranging from Learjet to Boeing 747.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Free Music#Long Beach Transit#Concert#Long Beach Symphony#The Terrace Theater Plaza
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Beckman evens record with decisive home victory over Savanna

Beckman running back Jonathan Sandoval scores one of four touchdowns Friday. (Photos courtesy Beckman High School). Beckman High School’s football team evened its record at 1-1 with a 48-7 non-league victory over Savanna Friday night at Tustin. The Patriots were led by Jonathan Sandoval, who rushed for 187 yards...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss

Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton

Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
localocnews.com

CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School

SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

OC Sheriff reports in-custody death

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at the hospital. The 57-year-old inmate was booked into jail on August 27, 2022, by the Anaheim Police Department for a probation violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy