Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo
Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Raises $120,000 for High Hopes
For more than two decades, noted jazz saxophonist Eric Marienthal (a Newport Beach resident) has hosted an annual benefit concert at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach to raise funds for High Hopes Brain Injury Program. This year’s 23rd annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert was held on Sunday, July...
CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands provide support at weekend football games
Irvine students, part of the Irvine Frontier, support the Vaqueros Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). It was another big weekend of high school football in Orange County. The players and coaches were giving it all and the fans, cheerleaders and bands were once again a big part of the...
OC Community Foundation Helps Raise Neary $400K to Support Boys and Girls Clubs in OC
On August 24, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day to support 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County, including the Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach, part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.
Tardif for Assembly event set for Sep. 14 at Avila’s El Ranchito in Santa Ana
Please join the campaign to elect Mike Tardif to the 68th Assembly District for a fundraising event on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Santa Ana Avila’s El Ranchito, which is located at 2201 E 1st St. Come by and meet Mike Tardif....
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 6, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Heatwave, Tidepools, Treasury Report
I hope you all enjoy the Labor Day holiday this weekend, and please remember to take necessary precautions during the heatwave. Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the high 90s to low 100 degrees through Monday, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions
The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
Retired Marine aviator to speak at Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be James E. (“Jim”) Markel, former Marine Corps F-8 pilot (Captain, USMC), holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals for service flying the F-8 over the Republic of Vietnam in 1965-66. Jim will talk about his time in the cockpit of the Crusader. Jim joined the Marine Corps in order to meet his draft obligation, but ended up in flight school: as he says, “From PFC in a Howitzer Battery to Captain in a Fighter Squadron in five years”. After his service, he remained active in the aircraft industry and civil aviation. He is an experienced aviator with over 9,000 hours logged as pilot-in-command who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate with 10 Type Ratings in Transport Category jets ranging from Learjet to Boeing 747.
PHOTOS: Beckman evens record with decisive home victory over Savanna
Beckman running back Jonathan Sandoval scores one of four touchdowns Friday. (Photos courtesy Beckman High School). Beckman High School’s football team evened its record at 1-1 with a 48-7 non-league victory over Savanna Friday night at Tustin. The Patriots were led by Jonathan Sandoval, who rushed for 187 yards...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss
Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton
Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School
SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
OC Sheriff reports in-custody death
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at the hospital. The 57-year-old inmate was booked into jail on August 27, 2022, by the Anaheim Police Department for a probation violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Judge tosses challenge to Huntington Beach City Attorney candidate’s ballot description
A legal challenge to Huntington Beach City Attorney candidate Scott Fields’ ballot designation as “City of Huntington Beach Deputy Attorney” was summarily dismissed in Superior Court yesterday. After hearing Petitioner’s argument, Judge Craig Griffin ruled that the action brought by Michael Hoskinson, a supporter of incumbent City...
