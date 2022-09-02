Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday morning commented on the shooting at the Minnesota State Fair and other acts of violence in the Twin Cities metro as of late, saying incidents of senseless violence are "unacceptable." In an election year that's been focused on violent crime, Walz called on the judicial branch to enact hefty penalties on those who shoot a gun in a crowded area. The victim in the shooting at the State Fair Saturday night has been treated and released from the hospital. Authorities have a good idea on who the suspect is, Walz said, but the victim isn't cooperating. He also said the victims and suspects in the case, and the shooting at Mall of America, involved teenagers, stressing the need to ensure there is proper support for young people in schools and other social services so kids go on to make good choices.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO