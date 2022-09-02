ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton, MA

Something to do: Old Home Day No. 126 in Charlton

By Debbie LaPlaca
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2Vix_0hg5qghi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYlG5_0hg5qghi00

UPDATE, Monday a.m.: The parade has been canceled due to rain. The Soap Box Derby has been postponed until next Sunday. Other events are still on.

CHARLTON — From an opening concert and fireworks to the grand finale parade, Labor Day weekend offers high-spirited family fun when Charlton closes Main Street and opens town center to hundreds of activities during its 126th Old Home Day celebration.

So pack your lawn chair, running shoes, a champion frog hopeful or just your community spirit and head on over to the free hometown event with plenty of good old family-oriented fun.

Old Home Day was established in 1897, as a social gathering of friends, neighbors and family at the end of summer, before the start of the fall harvest and the onset of winter.

Schedule: Old Home Day in Charlton

Now, it’s a high-spirited community celebration honoring the past, present and people who make it all possible.

An old-fashioned lawn party kicks things off Saturday with food booths, a live concert by Tequila Bonfire and fireworks on the campus of Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School.

More activities continue Sunday, but it all leads up to Monday's main events, a daylong celebration on Labor Day that begins bright and early at 7 a.m. with weigh-ins just before the green flag goes up on a children’s soapbox derby race down Muggett Hill Road.

Hundreds expected

Also Monday, hundreds of runners are expected to lace up and step up to a Town Common starting line for the 55th annual 5-mile road race at 9 a.m. And, for the younger runners, ages 2 through 12, a kids’ fun run around the Town Common sets off at 11 a.m.

The Town Common will be bursting with dozens of booths offering food, crafts and games, while hours of live entertainment will play out on a stage situated in front of the library.

The 42nd annual Art Show, sponsored by the Charlton Cultural Council, will display works in various formats by regional artists of all ages from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Town Hall.

Other perennial favorites include the fragrant Garden Club flower show at the Federated Church and a crowd-pleasing frog-jumping contest on the Common.

A kids’ zone on the athletic fields behind the library will keep the wee ones busy with bounce houses, pony rides, a pie eating contest, sack races and fishing derby.

At 2 p.m. Monday, town officials will take the center stage to announce and award the residents selected for the Citizen of the Year and community service awards.

The day closes with the Old Home Day parade led by Honorary Parade Brian Wolcott stepping off at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

More: Woodstock Fair back to normal — and better than ever — on Labor Day weekend

More: Spencer Fair returns Labor Day weekend with local acts, traditional features

More: Skillet toss, garden-tractor drag racing on tap as Sterling Fair returns

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Something to do: Old Home Day No. 126 in Charlton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Man in ICU, another being held on bail after stabbing outside Polar Beverages warehouse

WORCESTER — A city man was held without bail Thursday after authorities said he seriously injured a co-worker Wednesday at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn during a stabbing caught on surveillance tape.  Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, had to be pulled off the victim as a pool of blood formed underneath, police said.  “I don’t care if...
AUBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Labor Day Weekend#Parade#Garden Club#Fishing Derby#The Soap Box Derby#Tequila Bonfire
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

NJ media company buying The Landmark, other community papers Gannett planned to close

A fast-growing newspaper company is entering New England with its purchase of four local weekly papers.  CherryRoad Media is buying The Landmark in Holden, the Leominster Champion, the Millbury-Sutton Chronicle and The Grafton News from Gannett, which also owns the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.   The sale, which a Gannett spokesperson said will close late next week, means the company’s plans to...
HOLDEN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each

WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

High school football gridbits: Leominster looks for 800th win in school history

With the football season starting Thursday, high school football historian Bill Ballou takes a look at some milestones approaching for area teams. There is always a lot at stake beyond the obvious when Fitchburg and Leominster meet. This year’s season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday sees the Red Raiders trying avoid the 500th loss in school history while the Blue Devils begin their quest to become just the third team in Massachusetts history with 800 victories all-time.
LEOMINSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Court records: Man charged in Worcester overdose death may have delivered wrong bag of drugs

WORCESTER — The man charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in March may have sold the wrong bag of drugs, police allege in court documents. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who was held on $20,000 cash bail during his arraignment Tuesday, allegedly called the woman’s boyfriend to inquire about whether the drugs had already been used, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Don't put it off: Medical experts advise to get new COVID-19 booster shot

WORCESTER — Dr. Matilde Castiel delivered a direct message that it’s important to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that protects against the highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.  Castiel, Worcester’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, rolled up her sleeve Wednesday and got the booster approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and endorsed earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy