Museums

wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Places to go stargazing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
WDTV

WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the contest apply: Photos must be taken in West Virginia. […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTV

West Virginia's labor participation rate returns to pre-Pandemic level

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of Labor Day, WVVA News is digging deeper into the state of West Virginia’s workforce. Last Spring, the Mountain State reported its lowest unemployment rate in history. It was around the same time, in April, that the U.S. recorded its lowest rate since the 1960s. While it is no secret that inflation may be driving more people back to work, the unemployment rate only tells part of the story.
Jim Justice
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined the debut of First at 4. He talked about the status of the state’s abortion laws, the Harmony Grove project, and what his plans are after his final term as governor (and how Babydog plays into them). You can watch the...
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng harvesting season opens up

West Virginia's ginseng harvest season has kicked off, allowing hunters to once again harvest Appalachia's endangered wild ginseng. Until Nov. 30, hunters will be able to harvest any ginseng they come across, so long as they comply with regulations.
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects

West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
LEWISBURG, WV
Museums
WDTV

West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This labor day weekend, U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem was laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery. This brought closure to his family after years of uncertainty. “For me, it’s an honor to tell my story because it’s a true story, it’s a sad story,...
Metro News

Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Is West Virginia a good place to retire?

Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
