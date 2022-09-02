ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
Kame Island - Open to All Ages

Bring your little artist for an afternoon out with a creative twist!. Kids and Adults are welcome to paint at Family Day/All Ages Classes. If you have a child painting and you are not, you may sit with your child if seating permits. We ask that you move to an available spot, away from the active painting tables if a paying customer needs a seat. We also ask that you allow your children to discover their own creativity and not help them to "correct" their painting. Applaud their effort and encourage their journey!
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
First Responder Day at Big Rivers Waterpark!

Join Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures on Sunday, September 11 for First Responder Appreciation Day! All Firefighters, EMTs, and Police Officers get FREE Admission into the park. Just present your badge or valid work ID (or any other verifying document) at the ticketing window to receive a FREE ticket!
National Cinema day hopes to draw people to movies with $3 deal

The normally empty theater was packed with people on dates, friend groups and parents with their children. Chair after chair filled with people excited about movies. This is grand National Cinema Day. Tomorrow, September 3, most movie theaters in the national are participating in National Cinema Day. Tickets will just...
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
