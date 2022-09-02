ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Renaissance: more people moving in than out

The pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror, but the lifestyle of remote work and more time outdoors is not going anywhere. According to a study from moveBuddah, the first half of 2022 shows that "while fewer people are moving, the patterns that emerged early in the pandemic reshuffle remain."
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
CASPER, WY
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
CASPER, WY
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

