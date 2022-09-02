ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadcom, Lululemon rise; Oxford Industries, HashiCorp fall

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Starbucks Corp., down $2.46 to $82.94.

The giant coffee chain named Laxman Narasimhan, a longtime PepsiCo executive, as its new CEO.

Broadcom Inc., up $8.21 to $500.22.

The semiconductor maker reported results that beat analysts’ estimates and forecast sales above what Wall Street was expecting.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $19.72 to $314.17.

The maker of athletic apparel beat Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Smartsheet Inc., up $3.34 to $34.16.

The cloud computing company raised its outlook for the full fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $9.54 to $92.89.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama and Lily Pulitzer brands issued a weaker profit forecast than investors were expecting.

PagerDuty Inc., down 59 cents to $23.51.

The digital operations management company raised its forecasts for full-year results.

HashiCorp Inc., down 15 cents to $30.11.

The San Francisco-based infrastructure automation company raised its estimates for full-year results.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.60 to $29.97.

Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital reportedly made an offer to buy up to $2 billion of property from the retailer.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

