Records in 17-year-old case against Boston City Councilor Richard Arroyo show ‘there was no crime committed’

Supporters of an overnight commuter train from Boston-to-Montreal gathered last week to revive talks about a proposed route that would require costly upgrades to train tracks. Newfound willingness by private companies to invest in the project and grants from the Canadian government could make the commuter train functioning as early as 2025 or 2026, according to an article by The Boston Globe. Project organizers in Montreal are proposing an overnight train with a capacity of 120 passengers in sleeper cars and an additional 70 in coach seating.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO