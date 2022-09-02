Records in 17-year-old case against Boston City Councilor Richard Arroyo show ‘there was no crime committed’

Read full article on original website
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Stephanie...
Jonathan Delacruz of Worcester, accused of selling drugs that caused a woman to overdose and die, held on $20k cash bail
A Worcester man charged with manslaughter after he allegedly sold a 36-year-old Worcester woman drugs she overdosed and died on in March was arraigned in Worcester District Court Tuesday. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance. A not guilty plea was...
2022 Massachusetts Election results: William Lantigua v. James McCarty v. Estela Reyes (4th Essex District Democratic Primary)
This Tuesday Massachusetts voters in the 4th Essex District will have to choose between three Democratic candidates running in their district’s Democratic Primary – William Lantigua, James McCarty and Estela Reyes. The primary winner on Sept. 6 will have the chance to face off incumbent Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (D-4th District).
2022 Massachusetts election results: State House, 6th Norfolk District (William Galvin vs. Tamisha Civil)
William Galvin is running to represent the 6th Norfolk District in the State House, a position he has held since he assumed office in 1991. Galvin previously served on the Canton Board of Assessors and his professional experience includes working as an insurance broker. Galvin is currently the chair of...
Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend
The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
2022 Massachusetts Democratic Election Primary Results: 1st Worcester District (Robyn Kennedy v. Joe Petty)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Worcester Mayor Joe Petty and former YWCA COO Robyn Kennedy are running for the open State Senate seat to represent the 1st Worcester district, which includes much of Worcester as well as Berlin, Bolton, Boylston, Northborough and West Boylston. The district is currently represented by Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection.
2022 Massachusetts Election results: Seventh Essex District (Gene Collins v. Manny Cruz v. Domingo Dominguez)
Democrats Gene Collins, Manny Cruz and Domingo Dominguez are all running against one another in the Seventh Essex District primary for the seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Paul Tucker. Collins is a former member of the Salem Planning Board and Board of Health and is now an active member...
15-year-old charged, accused of assaulting MBTA Orange Line shuttle driver
A teen was arraigned Friday on charges he assaulted an Orange Line shuttle driver, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. The 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of the Boston Juvenile Court and faces several assault charges after prosecutors said he attacked a bus driver after being ordered off the bus.
Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Dorchester
An early Sunday morning shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left two people dead, including a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, according to WCVB. The news station reported that the family of Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, confirmed that he was one of the people fatally shot during the Sunday morning Dorchester shooting.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
Massachusetts Primary Results: Fourteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Vivian Birchall vs. Simon Cataldo vs. Patricia Wojtas)
The Fourteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The three candidates running are Vivian Birchall of Acton, Simon Cataldo of Concord and Patricia Wojtas of Chelmsford. The district, which includes Carlisle and portions of Acton, Chelmsford and Concord, is currently represented...
Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, 2 Acton police officers, resign after being placed on leave
Two Acton police officers resigned after being placed on leave earlier this year. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo were both placed on administrative leave in March after a former high school student claimed the pair had engaged in inappropriate behavior while employed as school resource officers, town officials said. After...
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: 1st Plymouth and Norfolk District (Patrick O’Connor v. Ronald Patuto)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent State Sen. Patrick O’Connor faces a challenger this week in the state Republican primary for his seat representing the 1st Plymouth and Norfolk District. Ronald Patuto, who works in the lobstering and seafood industry on the South...
2022 Massachusetts Election results: 4th Barnstable District (Sarah Peake v. Jack Stanton)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. On the far end of Cape Cod, Provincetown resident Jack Stanton hopes to unseat Rep. Sarah Peake, who has represented the 4th Barnstable District in the state House of Representatives for nearly 16 years. The primary election on Tuesday...
Train service from Boston to Montreal could start as early as 2025, report says
Supporters of an overnight commuter train from Boston-to-Montreal gathered last week to revive talks about a proposed route that would require costly upgrades to train tracks. Newfound willingness by private companies to invest in the project and grants from the Canadian government could make the commuter train functioning as early as 2025 or 2026, according to an article by The Boston Globe. Project organizers in Montreal are proposing an overnight train with a capacity of 120 passengers in sleeper cars and an additional 70 in coach seating.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Lieutenant Governor (Leah Cole Allen vs. Kate Campanale)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican battle for lieutenant governor features two former state representatives from the North Shore and Worcester, Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale, on the ballot Tuesday. Both have paired up with gubernatorial running mates, Geoff Diehl and Chris...
Barnstable election officials printing emergency paper ballots for primary voters after failing to open vault containing ballots
The town clerk of Barnstable is printing out emergency ballots for voters after a mechanical issue on Tuesday morning with the vault where ballots are stored and paper ballots are already on route to the 12 polling locations in town. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s elections division stated the opening...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: First Middlesex District (Lynne Archambault vs. Andrew Shepherd)
Live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 Election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lynne Archambault and Andrew Shepherd are both running for state representative of the First Middlesex District. Both candidates are on the ballot in the primary on Sept. 6. Archambault has worked in...
2022 Mass. Election: Eighth Essex District results (Jenny Armini, Diann Slavit Baylis, Tristan Smith, Theresa Tauro, Doug Thompson, Polly Titcomb)
Six Democrats are in the running to be the state representative of the eighth Essex district. Jenny Armini is a grassroots organizer who founded ElectBlue, an organization that worked toward electing more Democrats into the House and Senate in 2018. She was a senior legislative aide on Capitol Hill and worked at the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to get stronger child support enforcement laws for Massachusetts, according to her campaign website.
Vehicle crash in Melrose kills 1, injuries 2 others, state police currently investigating
Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a vehicular crash in Melrose that killed a 41-year-old Randolph man and left two others from Saugus with minor injuries. According to state police, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed” was headed westbound on Lynn Fells Parkway. However, another car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta carrying two passengers was driving eastbound on the Parkway.
