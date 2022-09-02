ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Records in 17-year-old case against Boston City Councilor Richard Arroyo show ‘there was no crime committed’

By Alvin Buyinza
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election results: William Lantigua v. James McCarty v. Estela Reyes (4th Essex District Democratic Primary)

This Tuesday Massachusetts voters in the 4th Essex District will have to choose between three Democratic candidates running in their district’s Democratic Primary – William Lantigua, James McCarty and Estela Reyes. The primary winner on Sept. 6 will have the chance to face off incumbent Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (D-4th District).
LAWRENCE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend

The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Democratic Election Primary Results: 1st Worcester District (Robyn Kennedy v. Joe Petty)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Worcester Mayor Joe Petty and former YWCA COO Robyn Kennedy are running for the open State Senate seat to represent the 1st Worcester district, which includes much of Worcester as well as Berlin, Bolton, Boylston, Northborough and West Boylston. The district is currently represented by Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

15-year-old charged, accused of assaulting MBTA Orange Line shuttle driver

A teen was arraigned Friday on charges he assaulted an Orange Line shuttle driver, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. The 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of the Boston Juvenile Court and faces several assault charges after prosecutors said he attacked a bus driver after being ordered off the bus.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Ayanna Pressley
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)

To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Results: Fourteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Vivian Birchall vs. Simon Cataldo vs. Patricia Wojtas)

The Fourteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The three candidates running are Vivian Birchall of Acton, Simon Cataldo of Concord and Patricia Wojtas of Chelmsford. The district, which includes Carlisle and portions of Acton, Chelmsford and Concord, is currently represented...
ACTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston City Council#Violent Crime#Suffolk Co
MassLive.com

Train service from Boston to Montreal could start as early as 2025, report says

Supporters of an overnight commuter train from Boston-to-Montreal gathered last week to revive talks about a proposed route that would require costly upgrades to train tracks. Newfound willingness by private companies to invest in the project and grants from the Canadian government could make the commuter train functioning as early as 2025 or 2026, according to an article by The Boston Globe. Project organizers in Montreal are proposing an overnight train with a capacity of 120 passengers in sleeper cars and an additional 70 in coach seating.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election: Eighth Essex District results (Jenny Armini, Diann Slavit Baylis, Tristan Smith, Theresa Tauro, Doug Thompson, Polly Titcomb)

Six Democrats are in the running to be the state representative of the eighth Essex district. Jenny Armini is a grassroots organizer who founded ElectBlue, an organization that worked toward electing more Democrats into the House and Senate in 2018. She was a senior legislative aide on Capitol Hill and worked at the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to get stronger child support enforcement laws for Massachusetts, according to her campaign website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Vehicle crash in Melrose kills 1, injuries 2 others, state police currently investigating

Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a vehicular crash in Melrose that killed a 41-year-old Randolph man and left two others from Saugus with minor injuries. According to state police, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed” was headed westbound on Lynn Fells Parkway. However, another car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta carrying two passengers was driving eastbound on the Parkway.
MELROSE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy