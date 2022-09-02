ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Star Draw
05-12-13-34-39
(five, twelve, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $544,000
Idaho Cash
04-13-30-42-45
(four, thirteen, thirty, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $21,100
Lucky For Life
01-12-17-28-44, Lucky Ball: 14
(one, twelve, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
Pick 3 Night
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)
Pick 4 Day
1-3-2-1
(one, three, two, one)
Pick 4 Night
7-9-9-6
(seven, nine, nine, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-14-21-27-31
(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
