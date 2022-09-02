‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients

Related
Meet the LSU students who take care of the school’s beloved mascot
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU fans react to first game of season
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Point Coupee Sheriff’s Office reminds folks to stay safe on False River
Mike the Tiger dines on Florida State-themed pregame meal before LSU-FSU game
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern
Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier
Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BREC offers fall sports activities in EBR Parish
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks
WATCH: LSU puts out GameDay Hype Video
GAME NOTES: Florida St. vs LSU
LSU student cited after allegedly grabbing, following person near campus dorm
LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0