ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients

By Rick Portier
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
225batonrouge.com

Meet the LSU students who take care of the school’s beloved mascot

It’s a typical summer morning for Mike the Tiger. He’s resting on one of the rocks near his pool, attempting to stay cool underneath the scorching sun. It’s only 9 a.m., but the early hour doesn’t stop fans from peering inside his habitat. They pull out their phones to take photos of the on-campus celebrity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

LSU fans react to first game of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season. “I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Person#Cat Health#Pet Owner#Lsu
NOLA.com

Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier

When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WAFB

BREC offers fall sports activities in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation department wants the public to register for several upcoming fall activities. Right now, BREC is actively registering people for youth football, youth basketball, and several adult athletic activities. While some of the activities allow team signups, BREC is also allowing free agent signups for individuals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

WATCH: LSU puts out GameDay Hype Video

The last time LSU stepped onto the surface inside the Caesar’s Superdome, the Tigers were on top of the college football world at No. 1. When they left the building, they were still No. 1, cemented as one of the greatest teams in college football history. LSU returns to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

GAME NOTES: Florida St. vs LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-0) kickoff the Brian Kelly era in New Orleans against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff. The Tigers will be led on offense by new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and he’ll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with featuring wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, and Brian Thomas. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has reportedly been named the starting quarterback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State

Here is where you'll find live updates of the game, including scores, plays, and of course — the long-awaited announcement of who Coach Brian Kelly will start as quarterback for the Tigers. Stay with us!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy