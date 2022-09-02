Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
residentnews.net
In Memoriam: Patricia “Pat” Wood Lee
Patricia “Pat” Wood Lee of Ortega passed away on August 8, 2022. She was 89 years young. Pat was a Jacksonville native born on August 24, 1932 to Frank E. and Martha Alderman Wood. She grew up on Jean Court across the street from Oaklawn Cemetery. Pat graduated...
residentnews.net
Celebrate All Things Local on 904 Day
A grassroots campaign to celebrate all things Northeast Florida is encouraging residents to go local this Labor Day weekend. Across the region, businesses and other organizations will offer a variety of “904” specials in honor of “904 Day,” officially celebrated on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Residents and visitors alike can join the 904 Day celebration by making a plan to support local businesses, organizations, destinations and causes on September 4, and throughout Labor Day weekend.
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison
Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
thejaxsonmag.com
Six First Coast beach stories
Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Steer Butcher planned in Ortega
The city is reviewing a permit application for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at an estimated $200,000. K Brown Interior Design LLC of Ocoee is the interior designer. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
fernandinaobserver.com
Amelia Island Dance Festival Sept. 9-11
Enjoy nationally acclaimed soloists, ensembles and local dancers in an array of classical and contemporary dance styles from ballet to hip hop, tap to ballroom and modern dance. 7:30 – 9:30 PM, Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 – 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday, at Amelia Community Theatre. Buy...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
thefamuanonline.com
Brown is at home in the kitchen
Nyla Brown is a culinary arts student who attends Keiser University. Brown, a Jacksonville native, comes from a family of seven. She is the eldest sister. She concluded that cooking is her niche and that it would be her moneymaker. She originally came to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M University, but quickly realized that wasn’t her future.
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour
SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night. The event, which takes place at...
News4Jax.com
Downtown development: Where projects on Northbank, Southbank stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many construction crews have the day off on Labor Day, but News4JAX is showing you what some of them are working on in Jacksonville along the Northbank and Southbank. News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major...
Jacksonville IKEA Hosts 4-Day Festival Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Labor Day weekend, Saturday 4 pm.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. IKEA Jacksonville will join with 52 IKEA U.S. locations and hundreds of IKEA Global locations to celebrate IKEA Festival weekend. Area customers are invited to kick off their Labor Day weekend with 4 days...
A look inside Miller Electric Center, see construction status of the Jaguars future facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The folks from 1st DownTown Jacksonville had a walk-through of Miller Electric Center and snapped some photos of the latest construction status. Here's what they had to say:. "We walked through Miller Electric Center and it is...
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
musicfestnews.com
$9.04 on 9.04 at 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in the 904
$9.04 on 9.04 at 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in the 904. The 9.04 DAY BLOCK PARTY returns on Sunday, September 4, to both 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in Jacksonville (area code 904). One ticket gets you access to two venues and three stages of music!. Doors open at...
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
Art fans can visit one of Jacksonville’s favorite art spots for free
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens is celebrating 904 Day with free admission to their galleries and gardens this Saturday, September 3, from 11 am to 4 pm, as part of the “Weaver First Saturday Free for All.”. Guests will have access to exhibits...
Jacksonville humane society offers free adoptions this labor day weekend
Jacksonville, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free adoption event for the community during Labor Day weekend. The Jacksonville Humane Society will have more pets looking for homes than ever before on Saturday, September 3!. >>> STREAM...
