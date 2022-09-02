ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
residentnews.net

In Memoriam: Patricia “Pat” Wood Lee

Patricia “Pat” Wood Lee of Ortega passed away on August 8, 2022. She was 89 years young. Pat was a Jacksonville native born on August 24, 1932 to Frank E. and Martha Alderman Wood. She grew up on Jean Court across the street from Oaklawn Cemetery. Pat graduated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Celebrate All Things Local on 904 Day

A grassroots campaign to celebrate all things Northeast Florida is encouraging residents to go local this Labor Day weekend. Across the region, businesses and other organizations will offer a variety of “904” specials in honor of “904 Day,” officially celebrated on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Residents and visitors alike can join the 904 Day celebration by making a plan to support local businesses, organizations, destinations and causes on September 4, and throughout Labor Day weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison

Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six First Coast beach stories

Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher planned in Ortega

The city is reviewing a permit application for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at an estimated $200,000. K Brown Interior Design LLC of Ocoee is the interior designer. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Harvard#Episcopal Church#Columbia University#St John S Cathedral#Georgetown University#Yale Divinity School
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island Dance Festival Sept. 9-11

Enjoy nationally acclaimed soloists, ensembles and local dancers in an array of classical and contemporary dance styles from ballet to hip hop, tap to ballroom and modern dance. 7:30 – 9:30 PM, Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 – 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday, at Amelia Community Theatre. Buy...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Brown is at home in the kitchen

Nyla Brown is a culinary arts student who attends Keiser University. Brown, a Jacksonville native, comes from a family of seven. She is the eldest sister. She concluded that cooking is her niche and that it would be her moneymaker. She originally came to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M University, but quickly realized that wasn’t her future.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sflcn.com

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour

SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night. The event, which takes place at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Action News Jax

Jacksonville IKEA Hosts 4-Day Festival Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Labor Day weekend, Saturday 4 pm.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. IKEA Jacksonville will join with 52 IKEA U.S. locations and hundreds of IKEA Global locations to celebrate IKEA Festival weekend. Area customers are invited to kick off their Labor Day weekend with 4 days...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
musicfestnews.com

$9.04 on 9.04 at 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in the 904

$9.04 on 9.04 at 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in the 904. The 9.04 DAY BLOCK PARTY returns on Sunday, September 4, to both 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in Jacksonville (area code 904). One ticket gets you access to two venues and three stages of music!. Doors open at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy