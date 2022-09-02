ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 10

Joseph Blodgett
3d ago

The fiercest kings maybe, that's not women they are men. Dressing and pretending to be a woman does not make u a woman

Reply
4
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
rue-morgue.com

LEGENDARY INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER LLOYD KAUFMAN AND ACTRESS MONIQUE DUPREE BRING A STORM TO THE SIE FILM CENTER AND COLORADO FESTIVAL OF HORROR

Denver, CO – Colorado Festival of Horror and the Sie Film Center are happy to present the Colorado premiere of legendary independent filmmaker Lloyd Kaufman’s #ShakespearesShitstorm from Troma Entertainment, at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado, Thursday, September 8th at 7:00 pm, one night only! A performance from the punk band The Vanilla Milkshakes will kick off the event in glorious fashion, and Talkin’ Troma podcast host Zack Beins will lead a Q&A following the film with director Lloyd Kaufman, actress Monique Dupree, and executive producer Patricia Kaufman. Tickets for the screening are available at: https://denverfilm.eventive.org/films/62d5dff7a860e50062753fee There will also be a social in the Sie FilmCenter lounge starting at 5 pm with tastings from COFOH sponsors Dragon Meadery and Golden Moon Distillery.
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

Food in Denver (A Locals’ Guide to 33 Best Dishes to Try)

Food in Denver ranges from authentic global cuisines to modern interpretations. Some of the best eateries are humble food trucks, while others are ritzy establishments with romantic ambiance. No matter the meal you’re after, you’re likely to find it in the Mile High City. I’m a Denver local...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Wheels up: Denver actor about to make Broadway history | John Moore

Even if Denver actor Regan Linton never appears onstage as an understudy for the upcoming Broadway play “Cost of Living,” she’s about to make history. Not only when she enters the official archives as just the fourth wheelchair-using actor – ever – to be cast in a Broadway production. But also, and even more meaningful to her, every day starting Tuesday when she arrives for her first rehearsal at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and is greeted by an open door. As a welcome and valued member of the creative team that is preparing Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play for...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
imfromdenver.com

Denver Housewives is in the House!

Hi, Denver! My name is Leah Ryan and I am definitely from Denver!. Born and raised, I grew up in Denver proper and south east Aurora, but currently live in the south side of the metro area new Parker! I am super excited to be partnering with the the #IMFROMDENVER team and am looking forward to bringing you with me to events, festivals, and fun foodie dinners around the metro area.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
Colorado Newsline

I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned.

The Regional Transportation District has 74 rail stations. In about eight hours and 30 minutes, I set what is believed to be the record and visited all of them. On Aug. 24, 2022, I embarked on what has been dubbed the RTD Rail Challenge. Similar to New York City’s Subway Challenge or London’s Tube Challenge, […] The post I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Drag Queens#Havingfun#Performance Info#Drag Race
CAR AND DRIVER

Where to Take Your Car on a Road Trip to the Mountains

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Colorado may bring to mind four-by-fours and all-wheel-drive wagons, but when we were there recently, we appreciated how much the mountains' winding curves begged for a downshift of the six-speed manual on the 2023 Acura Integra we were driving. This car's small size, comfortable back seat, and large cargo hold make it perfect for hauling vacationers and their luggage to a large city. So we chose an adventure in and around Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Westword

I-25 Police Shooting and More Metro Denver Labor Day Weekend Violence

Many people enjoyed time off during the extended Labor Day weekend. But violence didn't take a holiday, as witnessed by multiple shootings and stabbings across metro Denver from September 2 through September 5, capped by a fatal officer-involved shooting that closed a section of Interstate 25 near Thornton for around five hours at one of the worst times imaginable.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy