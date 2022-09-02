Even if Denver actor Regan Linton never appears onstage as an understudy for the upcoming Broadway play “Cost of Living,” she’s about to make history. Not only when she enters the official archives as just the fourth wheelchair-using actor – ever – to be cast in a Broadway production. But also, and even more meaningful to her, every day starting Tuesday when she arrives for her first rehearsal at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and is greeted by an open door. As a welcome and valued member of the creative team that is preparing Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play for...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO