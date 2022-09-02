ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, NC

Do you know this man? Cary Police seek public’s help in Motel 6 shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
Hoke County woman arrested after car chase, shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Raeford woman accused of shooting a knife-wielding woman in the hip following a car chase. The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Ashley Marika King, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
Sampson County Sheriff’s Office experiencing severe staffing shortage

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a staffing shortage, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Thornton said the county is experiencing a staff shortage due to the “lack of appropriate funding.”. According to the sheriff,...
Rocky Mount criminal surrenders after 5-hour standoff with police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving felony arrest warrants turned into a five-hour standoff for some Rocky Mount police officers on Wednesday after a man with a criminal history barricaded himself in his home. Officers attempted to serve Mark Johnson, 36, “several felony arrest warrants” at his home in...
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
