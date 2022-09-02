Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Woman identified after Wake Forest shooting, suspect brought body to Youngsville Police parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest has identified the woman found dead inside a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday, and the suspected shooter brought her body to a nearby police department. Officials say 54-year-old mother and grandmother, Jacqueline Beckwith, was the victim in Wednesday’s fatal...
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cary Police seek public’s help in Motel 6 shooting
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
cbs17
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
cbs17
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
cbs17
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said Wake Forest police have arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33, and...
cbs17
Hoke County woman arrested after car chase, shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Raeford woman accused of shooting a knife-wielding woman in the hip following a car chase. The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Ashley Marika King, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
cbs17
Fayetteville pimp accused of holding toddler, 3 adults in hotel room for hours convicted on kidnapping charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville pimp and drug dealer accused of holding a 2-year-old and three adults in a hotel room against their will for hours because he said they stole his money has been convicted on kidnapping and other charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Sampson County Sheriff’s Office experiencing severe staffing shortage
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a staffing shortage, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Thornton said the county is experiencing a staff shortage due to the “lack of appropriate funding.”. According to the sheriff,...
cbs17
Rocky Mount criminal surrenders after 5-hour standoff with police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving felony arrest warrants turned into a five-hour standoff for some Rocky Mount police officers on Wednesday after a man with a criminal history barricaded himself in his home. Officers attempted to serve Mark Johnson, 36, “several felony arrest warrants” at his home in...
cbs17
UNC defensive back arrested on 3 charges, assaults pregnant woman: officials
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested Thursday on three misdemeanors, including assault on a female, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed. Chapman was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday and had his first appearance in...
cbs17
Child Protective Services investigated Cary mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A report from the Wake County Health and Human Services shows a Cary mother now charged in the death of her two daughters had been investigated three times by Child Protective Services in the last three years. The final report to CPS was made just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
cbs17
No charges in 3-car Fayetteville wreck that killed 1, injured another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.
cbs17
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
cbs17
Raleigh man who used ‘money mules’ to steal $150,000 in checks gets 5 years in prison
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who recruited “money mules” to steal more than $150,000 worth of checks from more than 100 people will spend more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Carl Edwin Parker Jr. was sentenced...
cbs17
Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says
SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
cbs17
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A grieving family has an urgent message tonight after the death of a Wake County middle school student died on Tuesday. Austin Pendergrass’s mother said her son dealt with bullying and died by suicide. Tuesday, the principal of Wendell Middle School sent students home...
cbs17
Johnston County man turns $25 into $1 million with lottery prize
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man took his chances on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize. The NC Education Lottery says Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks.
cbs17
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
Comments / 0