Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

The Associated Press

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (7) 3-0 79 1
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their forgiven loans as taxable income per Indiana law. More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden’s plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan. But depending on the state’s tax rates, the taxpayer’s other income, and the deductions and exemptions they’re able to claim, residents could owe up to several hundred additional tax dollars on the forgiven loans.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office. Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, without going inside the building. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. The new ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County in southern New Mexico.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday afternoon’s crash. The other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The dead include pilot Jason Winters, activist Sandy Williams, winemaker Ross Andrew Mickel, his pregnant wife Lauren Hilty and their child Remy Mickel. Also killed were passengers Joanne Mera, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig and Gabrielle Hanna. The Coast Guard did not provide hometowns.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative. The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. The states’ investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny. The hiker, whose name was not released, had been descending from Mount Cabot when she started experiencing a serious medical condition. The hiker’s fiancé called 911 requesting assistance.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California. Newsom said he was proud to sign the measure into law on Labor Day. “California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state’s largest zoo was expected to fizzle out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood warning that remained in effect in northern parts of the state was extended north into Massachusetts and west into northeast Connecticut as rain continued to fall. More than 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. Rainfall totals were lower in neighboring states, although Sterling, Connecticut, along the border, received more than 7 inches and Attleboro, Massachusetts, got almost 5 1/2 inches.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday after the crash was reported at 3:11 p.m., Scott Giard, director of the U.S. Coast Guard’s search and rescue for the Pacific Northwest, said at a new conference. Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard said it was suspending the search for survivors after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles (nearly 2,800 square miles or 7,250 square kilometers. “All next of kin have been notified of this decision,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased.”
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino. “It can’t be any worse,” she said. Vogelsang is one of thousands of people displaced this week by California’s latest inferno, this time in the small community of Weed about 280 miles (451 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Most visitors know this town as a novelty, a place to stop while traveling on Interstate 5 and buy an ironic T-shirt. But for the people who live here, the past few years have introduced another worry in a world full of them: Dark skies, swirling ash and flames that race so quickly they leave little time for escape.
WEED, CA
The Associated Press

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released. Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said. Chico police detectives are investigating.
CHICO, CA
