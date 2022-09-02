CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
Daily 4
7-9-2-7
(seven, nine, two, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.01
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.01)
Estimated jackpot: $143,000
Fantasy 5
14-18-26-31-38
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000
Mega Millions
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
Comments / 0