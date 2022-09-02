Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
West Virginia’s labor participation rate returns to pre-Pandemic level
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of Labor Day, WVVA News is digging deeper into the state of West Virginia’s workforce. Last Spring, the Mountain State reported its lowest unemployment rate in history. It was around the same time, in April, that the U.S. recorded its lowest rate since the 1960s. While it is no secret that inflation may be driving more people back to work, the unemployment rate only tells part of the story.
Industrial grade, hand forged tools made right here in #YesWV… meet Warwood Tool
Nearly a decade before West Virginia’s statehood, a small business in what would become Ohio County began supplying products to Civil War soldiers. Since its inception, Warwood Tool has supplied products in every war and the town of Warwood, West Virginia, sprung up around the business. Warwood Tool is...
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
Honoring laborers on Labor Day: IWVP Special Edition
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a special Labor Day edition on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, where we’ll be talking with some labor leaders about their organizations, worker shortages, policy and the politics that affect laborers in West Virginia. First, we have Elaine Harris, international staff representative for the Communications Workers of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County woman named Labor Person of the Year
The United Mine Workers of America held their Labor Day picnic at Hough Park in Mannington on Sept. 4.
wajr.com
Bridgeport-based IT company ranked among fastest growing in America
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport-based IT company Trilogy Innovations is among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. This is the first time the systems and software engineering firm has made the list, ranked 590th on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on its work with several well-known companies.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the first ever First at 4 Forum guest. He talked with 5 News about rising rising tuition and parking costs, WVU recently being awarded the First-gen Forward designation for its work with first generation college students, and where WVU fits in with conference realignment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Peaks and Valleys: Officials, business leaders eye West Virginia’s workforce needs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — West Virginia has a good problem to have, but a problem regardless: With new businesses coming to the state and major proposed construction projects on the horizon, will there be enough workers to fill the needed jobs. “My biggest concern is will we have the...
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General's Mobile Office Announces Area Stops for September Including One in Clarksburg
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined the debut of First at 4. He talked about the status of the state’s abortion laws, the Harmony Grove project, and what his plans are after his final term as governor (and how Babydog plays into them). You can watch the...
West Virginia eye doctor to pay over $900K for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against an ophthalmologist accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. According to United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington, Inc, […]
How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the contest apply: Photos must be taken in West Virginia. […]
wfxrtv.com
Places to go stargazing in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
Local cities closing some services for Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching, and not all city services will be working on the holiday. Here are few places you may need to worry about, according to their respective Facebook pages.
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
Ohio, West Virginia among best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
CBS News
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Comments / 1