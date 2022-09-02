ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

WDTV

West Virginia’s labor participation rate returns to pre-Pandemic level

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of Labor Day, WVVA News is digging deeper into the state of West Virginia’s workforce. Last Spring, the Mountain State reported its lowest unemployment rate in history. It was around the same time, in April, that the U.S. recorded its lowest rate since the 1960s. While it is no secret that inflation may be driving more people back to work, the unemployment rate only tells part of the story.
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

Honoring laborers on Labor Day: IWVP Special Edition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a special Labor Day edition on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, where we’ll be talking with some labor leaders about their organizations, worker shortages, policy and the politics that affect laborers in West Virginia. First, we have Elaine Harris, international staff representative for the Communications Workers of […]
POLITICS
wajr.com

Bridgeport-based IT company ranked among fastest growing in America

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport-based IT company Trilogy Innovations is among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. This is the first time the systems and software engineering firm has made the list, ranked 590th on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on its work with several well-known companies.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the first ever First at 4 Forum guest. He talked with 5 News about rising rising tuition and parking costs, WVU recently being awarded the First-gen Forward designation for its work with first generation college students, and where WVU fits in with conference realignment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General's Mobile Office Announces Area Stops for September Including One in Clarksburg

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined the debut of First at 4. He talked about the status of the state’s abortion laws, the Harmony Grove project, and what his plans are after his final term as governor (and how Babydog plays into them). You can watch the...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the contest apply: Photos must be taken in West Virginia. […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
wfxrtv.com

Places to go stargazing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
TRAVEL
DC News Now

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

