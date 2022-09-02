OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky Lines
02-06-09-15-18-24-27-31
(two, six, nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
Mega Millions
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000,000
Pick 4 10PM
2-1-9-1
(two, one, nine, one)
Pick 4 1PM
9-5-1-6
(nine, five, one, six)
Pick 4 4PM
7-5-1-6
(seven, five, one, six)
Pick 4 7PM
2-9-8-6
(two, nine, eight, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
Comments / 0