This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Active weather to briefly taper off after Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a bit of a gloomy Labor Day with isolated to scattered showers and storms mainly south of Indy. The active pattern we have been dealing with will move out by midweek, but additional rain chances look to quicky slide back in by the upcoming weekend.
WISH-TV
Few more storms for Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers and storms out there this evening, but there are still more rain chances to watch in the forecast. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy. There is still the chance of scattered showers and storms with the best chance coming in the southern half of the state. Patchy fog may develop in the early morning hours with the light winds. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
WISH-TV
Humid holiday with isolated downpours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Muggy conditions to wrap up the holiday weekend with a few areas picking up on some isolated thunderstorms through the day. Muggy airmass remains across the state. We’re already seeing some pockets of thunder rolling through early this morning. Isolated storms will again be possible through the day. For most, it will be a dry and humid holiday. For those that see rain, heavy downpours and isolated flooding will be possible.
WISH-TV
Rain chances continue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A system off to our south and west will bring lingering rain chances over the next couple of day. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms. There is the chance of some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
WISH-TV
Timing out Sunday rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today. TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
Weather can trigger migraine headaches
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a migraine sufferer, you may have noticed that the pain correlates with the change of the weather. Dawn Calvert suffers from migraines and knows that changes in the weather will bring on a migraine. "The main weather-related triggers are rainy weather, but especially stormy,...
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
roadtirement.com
Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago
Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms. Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992. “We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles,...
WISH-TV
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a state-of-the-art and technologically-advanced golf entertainment facility, offering an unmatched stadium-like experience for golfers, gamers and all lovers of a good time. The venue located in downtown Indianapolis which includes, a three-story golf range with 75 bays and a 550-person music pavilion. The venue’s...
Market District sets sights on Westfield location
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s your Labor Day business report with Jane King. For decades, union membership in the United States has been on the decline. Yet, in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace the country hasn’t seen since the Great Depression. Amazon...
WISH-TV
I-65 crash leaves southbound lanes closed downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash has caused traffic and lane closures on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis. News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes are closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
indyschild.com
New Greenwood Fall Concert Series
Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
readthereporter.com
Next phase of State Road 32 work begins this week in Noblesville
State Road 38 access to State Road 32 will close for 55 days. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc. plans for traffic shifts on State Road 32 in Noblesville starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 6, through the end of October. This next phase of work will...
