GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later
Gail Wise set out to buy a convertible car after finishing college and getting a job as a school teacher. Little did she know her hunt led her to buy the first Ford Mustang ever sold. The post First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back
After two years of attempts, Ford finally got Stanley Tucker to return the first Mustang ever built in exchange for the one-millionth. The post Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Semi-Trucks Have so Many Gears?
Do you know why 18-wheelers have so many gears? We have the answer for you. The post Why Do Semi-Trucks Have so Many Gears? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
Record-Breaking Run! 1,500-HP Turbocharged C8 Corvette Pushes Into the 8s
The C8 Corvette is hardly considered a dragstrip stormer, but that hasn't stopped a bold group of enthusiasts from chasing glory in the straight-line hustle. Recently, Steven Fereday of Late Model Racecraft has placed his name on the top of the all-time quickest C8 Corvette list as he drove his 2020 Corvette Stingray to a best of 8.83 at 160 mph during the Texas Speed Syndicate's Quick 30 event at Houston Raceway Park.
Watch This 500-HP V-10-Powered M5 Touring Hit 205 MPH on the Autobahn
BMW M wagons are a rare treat. Only three models exist; two versions of the M5 and the new M3 Touring. Neither of the M5 longroofs were sold in the United States, and BMW doesn't plan to import the new M3 wagon here either. But thanks to the power of the internet, we can see just how capable M's Touring cars are.
Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Finally Arrives
Toyota announced pricing Tuesday for its long-awaited U.S.-bound hot hatchback, the GR Corolla. Its base-model pricing helps cement the five-door hoonmobile as a hard-to-ignore option for those in the market for a new affordable performance car. Pricing for the GR Corolla starts at $35,900 for the base-level and first-arriving Core...
Windshield wiper trick can save you from buying a new set of blades – and the solution’s cheaper than $15
WATER drops sticking to your vehicle’s windshield can reduce your car’s aesthetic appeal and visibility. Luckily, you can use an affordable solution to eliminate windshield water drops when your wipers won’t do the trick. Pesky water windshield drops can be removed with glass cleaner and water repellent,...
Bronco Buyers Spend an Average of $1700 on Ford Accessories
The Ford Bronco and its smaller Bronco Sport sibling have captured a massive fan base since their market debut. Of course now that we are starting to see these things around regularly, owners are embracing the accessory market. In fact, full-size Bronco customers are reportedly spending an average of $1700 on official Ford parts, with more than one million accessories sold between the two models.
Watch a Robber PIT Maneuver a Car on NYC Streets, Steal $20,000
A robber driving a $120,000 Mercedes S-Class luxury coupe careens through the city of New York in pursuit of a Toyota Rav4 SUV carrying $20,000 in cash. The Mercedes shoves the SUV into a parked car, spinning the Toyota's nose toward the sidewalk. The panicked Rav4 driver countersteers and floors it, barely slipping away. The mighty V-8 Benz whips around, darts after the Toyota, and plows back into it. The Rav4 loses control and spins to a stop, pinned. The Mercedes driver emerges to take the cash and, from off-camera, somebody shouts, "he's got a gun!." The robber makes off with the money.
C8 Corvette Z06 Ordering Book Closed Until 2023
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the most anticipated sports cars of this decade. Unfortunately for the Corvette faithful, General Motors has just closed the order books for the sports car for the rest of the calendar year, mirroring the situation that previously unfolded with the base model C8 Corvette.
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
You Need to Hear the New RUF SCR Tear Up the Autobahn
A couple weeks ago in Monterey, I had the opportunity to drive the new RUF SCR. It was mesmerizing, and a full review is incoming, but before that, you really ought to hear this car. This video from AutoTopNL features the SCR in one of its natural habitats, an unrestricted German autobahn, where its naturally aspirated flat-six can run to redline over and over.
Tested: Best Car Screen Cleaners for 2022
Are there any new cars on the market that don't come with a glass infotainment screen dominating the dash? They're getting bigger and bigger by the model year, too. Car screens are here to stay, playing (quite literally) ever-larger roles in the operation of modern cars and trucks. Of course,...
Edmunds Says Daily Driving a Corvette C8 Is ‘No Problem’
Can you daily drive a Corvette? According to Edmunds, you most certainly can. The post Edmunds Says Daily Driving a Corvette C8 Is ‘No Problem’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bollinger’s making trucks. No, like actual trucks
The team behind those wish-we-got-’em off-roaders sets its sights on something heavier duty. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If you remember Bollinger, you’ll remember an EV off-roader that looked like it was styled entirely with...
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
