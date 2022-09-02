Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
WRDW-TV
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
WRDW-TV
AU police seek suspect in robbery at credit union
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon about an armed robbery in an area under the jurisdiction of campus police. AU said it happened at the Health Center Credit Union, 1424 Walton Way. A Black male approximately 60 years old passed a note to a teller at the credit union in Augusta’s medical district, AU said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Southern Village mobile home park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Southern Village mobile home park on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a gunshot wound. Emergency responders are on the scene. FOX54...
Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
Baby sitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A baby sitter was charged Tuesday after a 3-year-old was found wandering, deputies said. The boy was found in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies posted his photo on social media and child...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offers a service where they check in on your home every day while you’re on vacation. Some people use it and others were shocked to learn about this. The House Watch Program is something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been...
wfxg.com
Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people arrested after narcotics search in Burke County, juvenile charged with firearm possession
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around […]
WRDW-TV
Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
WRDW-TV
NASCAR driver salutes fallen officer, Monetta firefighter
DARLINGTON, S.C. - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter. At Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, his car, number 34, was dedicated to Drew Barr. The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window. Barr lost his life April 24...
Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
WRDW-TV
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
wach.com
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
Comments / 1