ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

KY 505 to close for cross drain replacement

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19blCa_0hg5pkCP00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists that there will be a closure along KY 505 in Ohio County on September 7.

The work zone will be adjacent to Baizetown Road and will go from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be working to replace a cross drain at MP 4.9. The work is scheduled to be completed the same day.

Sandlick Road Closure starts Wednesday

Motorists are reminded that there will be no detour or through traffic. More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio County, KY
Government
City
Madisonville, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
County
Ohio County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
k105.com

Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway

A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
CANEYVILLE, KY
FOX 56

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police join cyclists for morning ride

HENDERSON, Ky. — A group of cyclists were joined by Henderson Police officers during their regular trip downtown. “HPD would like to thank the Downtown Community Bicycle Riders for allowing Officers Matt Forker and Collin Shelton to join them on this beautiful morning by the river front,” the police department posted to Facebook. They rode […]
HENDERSON, KY
wnky.com

KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy