KY 505 to close for cross drain replacement

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists that there will be a closure along KY 505 in Ohio County on September 7.

The work zone will be adjacent to Baizetown Road and will go from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be working to replace a cross drain at MP 4.9. The work is scheduled to be completed the same day.

Motorists are reminded that there will be no detour or through traffic. More information can be found here .

