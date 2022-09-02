Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy
Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
Houston Rockets Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As the NBA continues to evolve, so does the discussion around it. Sometimes, developments in the way the game is played have us asking questions we never thought we’d entertain. For example: what is a point guard?. Throughout most of the league’s history, that wasn’t a controversial question. It...
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
NBA Scout Likes Philadelphia 76ers As Montrezl Harrell Fit
The Philadelphia 76ers did an excellent job of upgrading the depth on their roster this offseason, filling a few positions of need. After being eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the front office sought out movies to help make sure that won’t happen again. Looking...
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
NBA・
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
Oftentimes, NBA fans assume that a team’s starting lineup is composed of its 5 best players. Those fans should be referred to any number of cliches about assumptions. In most cases, that assumption would hold correct. On the other hand, sometimes, a team’s sixth man can be just as important as the players on the floor when the opening buzzer sounds.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
History is known for repeating itself. If you listen, it’s got many valuable lessons to bestow upon us. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Any good historian of the league will tell you that, if you pay attention, you will notice trends. Sometimes,...
Yardbarker
Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."
Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
NBA・
Miami Heat Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Dominoes in the NBA are a lot like life. It takes so long to set them, and such little time to knock them down. Moreover, knocking one down knocks the next one down – hence the term “domino effect”. Life is similar in that way. It takes longer to set something up than it does to destroy it, and sometimes, one decision leads to a series of other ones.
Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral
ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
Charlotte Hornets Land Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Some observers would classify the NBA as an arms race. Stockpiling weapons will eventually lead to victory in the league’s war for the NBA championship. Therefore, losing a weapon is devastating. When the teams around you are improving, and you regress on paper, you’re going to struggle to keep up.
Yardbarker
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
