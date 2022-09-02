ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Appaloosa Horse Club making its way back to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new agreement will bring Appaloosa Horse Club shows to Oklahoma City for the next few years. The Appaloosa Horse Show will make its way back to Oklahoma City starting in 2023. "They have been in the past, and they're coming back," said J. Scott Munz,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: First impressions of 2022 Sooner football

They don’t award championship trophies after one game, but this new edition of Oklahoma football looks primed and ready for all challengers. All offseason we read and heard reports that the 2022 season could be a step back by Oklahoma standards before things get a lot better under new and first-time head coach Brent Venables. That the Sooners were building for the future and for their eventual conference move to the SEC. OU fans were being advised not to set their expectation for the 2022 season too high.
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Video: Guthrie routs Woodward to open up Jelsma Stadium

The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.
GUTHRIE, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: One big thing from Sooners’ Week 1 win

From a fan’s perspective — and, I’m sure, from the Oklahoma football coaches and players, as well — it feels really good to get the first game of the new season under your belt. The buildup to the opening game is always high in hype and...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bodyshopbusiness.com

Guess the Car and Win $50!

What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.
EDMOND, OK

