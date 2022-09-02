Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Appaloosa Horse Club making its way back to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new agreement will bring Appaloosa Horse Club shows to Oklahoma City for the next few years. The Appaloosa Horse Show will make its way back to Oklahoma City starting in 2023. "They have been in the past, and they're coming back," said J. Scott Munz,...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.
Oklahoma football: First impressions of 2022 Sooner football
They don’t award championship trophies after one game, but this new edition of Oklahoma football looks primed and ready for all challengers. All offseason we read and heard reports that the 2022 season could be a step back by Oklahoma standards before things get a lot better under new and first-time head coach Brent Venables. That the Sooners were building for the future and for their eventual conference move to the SEC. OU fans were being advised not to set their expectation for the 2022 season too high.
Oklahoma football: Will Sooners move up, down or what this week in rankings?
With a 17th straight Oklahoma football season-opening win up on the board and already a couple of top-10 teams going down in Week 1, where will OU come out when the new rankings come out on Tuesday?. Brent Venables and practically every other college head coach will tell you that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
guthrienewspage.com
Video: Guthrie routs Woodward to open up Jelsma Stadium
The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: One big thing from Sooners’ Week 1 win
From a fan’s perspective — and, I’m sure, from the Oklahoma football coaches and players, as well — it feels really good to get the first game of the new season under your belt. The buildup to the opening game is always high in hype and...
KOCO
Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
Oklahoma football: Realignment has ruined one OU rivalry and soon may shutter another
The musical chairs game, otherwise known as conference realignment, is creating further division between the haves and the have-nots in college football and changing many of the things that fans of all allegiances, including Oklahoma football fans, once held near and dear. There are no geographical boundaries anymore. The Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes Postgame Interview
Watch Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes meet the press after OU's 45-13 win over UTEP on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
Sooners, Cowboys Stay Home For Week 2 Of Big 12 Football
The Sooners and the Cowboys are gearing up for week two of Big 12 Football. Next Saturday, the Sooners stay home and take on Kent State. The Cowboys will stay home to play Arizona State. The Sun Devils picked up a home victory Friday night over Northern Arizona, winning 40-3.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
KOCO
OU Football Forecast: Hot, humid with possible storms on drive home
NORMAN, Okla. — Saturday is Game Day in Norman! Expect hot and humid temperatures with possible storms on the drive home. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the Oklahoma Football Forecast.
ODOT: Start planning now for I-35 construction projects
Drivers in the metro are being warned to begin planning now for upcoming road projects.
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
McLoud preacher and family homeless after Sunday house fire
A local pastor and his family are trying to clean up after their parsonage caught fire minutes before starting his Sunday sermon.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Guess the Car and Win $50!
What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.
Comments / 0